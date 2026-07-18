July 18, 2026 3:07 PM हिंदी

FIFA WC: 'We have to rise a level because they are the champions,' says Rodri ahead of final

FIFA WC: 'We have to rise a level because they are the champions,' says Rodri ahead of final

New York, July 18 (IANS) Spain captain Rodri believes his side must produce an even better performance than its semifinal display if it is to beat defending champions Argentina and lift the FIFA World Cup for only the second time at the MetLife Stadium on Monday.

The midfielder said Spain's journey to the final is the result of years of steady progress, with triumphs in the UEFA Nations League and the European Championship helping the team build the confidence needed to compete for football's biggest prize.

"We've been gradually growing. We have to keep doing the same things we're doing because it has been a process for all five years," Rodri said ahead of the match, according to ESPN.

Spain have impressed throughout the tournament, conceding just one goal in seven matches while beating strong opponents on the way to the final. Rodri said the squad arrived at the World Cup believing it could go all the way.

"Our goal when we got to this World Cup was to win the trophy, and we were convinced that we could achieve this. We've shown that this national team has been able to defeat great opponents," he said.

Argentina, however, present a different challenge. Rodri expects Monday's final to be more physical but backed Spain's ability to adapt to any style of play.

"I don't think you've seen the same Spain across all the matches; I think Sunday's match will be quite different, as it will be a more physical one and we must be prepared," he said.

"And I believe what we are known for in this national team is that we know how to play different games based on the moment. So, we can adapt to having to defend, counter-attacking, to attacking. We are a very complete team, and that is why we are here," he added.

Despite Spain's dominant run to the final, Rodri feels there is still room for improvement. He described the 2-0 semifinal victory over France as one of the team's best performances but insisted an even higher standard will be required against the reigning world champions.

"We can even do it better," Rodri said. "I think against France, we do one of the best games we ever done as a team. But against Argentina, I think we have to rise a level because they are the champions. And I'm really confident that we can do it."

Spain are chasing their second FIFA World Cup title, while Argentina are aiming to successfully defend the trophy they won in Qatar four years ago.

--IANS

sds/

LATEST NEWS

‘Won’t change my style of playing just to score a century’: Yastika reveals mindset behind historic Lord's ton

‘Won’t change my style of playing just to score a century’: Yastika reveals mindset behind historic Lord's ton

RBI's currency printing arm begins process for polymer banknotes with global EoI

RBI's currency printing arm begins process for polymer banknotes with global EoI

Woman stabbed to death in Maharashtra's Nashik; accused found hanging hours later

Woman stabbed to death in Maharashtra's Nashik; accused found hanging hours later

Sunny Deol fights back evil as the nation is split in new teaser of ‘Batwara 1947

Sunny Deol fights back evil as the nation is split in new teaser of ‘Batwara 1947

Nepal prepares legislation to enable govt raise foreign currency debt for first time (File image)

Nepal prepares legislation to enable govt raise foreign currency debt for first time

Crackdown in Bengal, Assam pushes illegal immigration racket south

Crackdown in Bengal, Assam pushes illegal immigration racket south

Neha Dhupia says Angad Bedi still thinks he's 'the man of the house', women are wired to be nurturing

Neha Dhupia says Angad Bedi still thinks he's 'the man of the house', 'women are wired to be nurturing'

Govt explores integrating land records with Unified Lending Interface for faster farm loans

Govt explores integrating land records with Unified Lending Interface for faster farm loans

Palani temple land fraud: CB-CID questions five officials, expands probe

Palani temple land fraud: CB-CID questions five officials, expands probe

Jackie Shroff remembers Rajesh Khanna with heartfelt tribute on his 14th death anniversary

Priyanka Chopra calls Nick Jonas 'Babu', Kevin and Joe Jonas say, 'We love it'