FIFA WC: Argentina's road to final filled with comebacks, extra-time wins and Messi magic

New York, July 18 (IANS) Defending champions Argentina are just one win away from making history. A victory over European champions Spain in Monday's FIFA World Cup final at the MetLife Stadium would make Lionel Scaloni's side the first team since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the World Cup crown.

Argentina's journey to the final has been anything but straightforward. It has featured dominant wins, dramatic comebacks, extra-time battles and, above all, another remarkable tournament from Lionel Messi.

The 39-year-old captain has scored eight goals to lead the tournament scoring charts and once again become the driving force behind Argentina's campaign. Along the way, he also broke Miroslav Klose's long-standing record to become the highest scorer in FIFA World Cup history with 21 career goals.

Argentina have also been the tournament's most attacking side, scoring 19 goals in seven matches, with Lautaro Martinez, Enzo Fernandez, Julian Alvarez, Alexis Mac Allister and Giovani Lo Celso all making important contributions alongside their captain.

The Albiceleste began their title defence in style by beating Algeria 3-0, with Messi scoring a hat-trick on his 200th international appearance. The victory saw him equal Klose's World Cup scoring record before he surpassed it in the next game.

Against Austria, Messi recovered from an early penalty miss to score twice in a 2-0 victory that secured Argentina's place in the knockout rounds and made him the outright leading scorer in World Cup history.

Scaloni's men completed a perfect group-stage campaign with a 3-1 win over Jordan. Giovani Lo Celso opened the scoring from a free-kick before Lautaro Martinez converted from the penalty spot. Messi came off the bench to add another spectacular free-kick and finish the group stage with six goals.

The knockout rounds, however, tested Argentina's character. Their Round of 32 clash against tournament debutants Cabo Verde turned into a thriller. Messi gave Argentina the lead before the African side twice fought back to force extra time. With penalties looming, Messi's corner in the 111th minute forced an own goal that sealed a 3-2 victory.

The Round of 16 produced another dramatic comeback. Egypt led 2-0 with little over 20 minutes remaining before Cristian Romero started the fightback. Messi then levelled the contest after missing a penalty earlier in the match, and Enzo Fernandez headed home deep into stoppage time to complete a remarkable 3-2 turnaround.

Argentina needed extra time once again in the quarterfinal against Switzerland. Alexis Mac Allister opened the scoring before Dan Ndoye equalised. After Switzerland were reduced to ten men, Julian Alvarez struck a brilliant goal in extra time, and Lautaro Martinez wrapped up a 3-1 victory to send the defending champions into the last four.

The semifinal against England followed a familiar script. Anthony Gordon put England ahead before Argentina mounted another late comeback. Enzo Fernandez equalised in the closing stages before Lautaro Martinez headed home Messi's cross in stoppage time to secure a 2-1 win and book a second successive World Cup final. Although Messi did not score, he provided assists for both goals and once again dictated the biggest moments of the match.

Now only Spain stand between Argentina and history. The final also promises a fascinating tactical contest. Argentina arrive as the tournament's highest-scoring team with 19 goals, while Spain boast the competition's best defence, having conceded only once in seven matches.

For Messi, who has already rewritten the World Cup record books, Monday offers the chance to end what is expected to be his final World Cup with another historic triumph. For Argentina, it is an opportunity to become only the third nation after Italy and Brazil to successfully defend the FIFA World Cup title.

--IANS

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