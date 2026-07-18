'I use setbacks, challenges as fuels to come back stronger,' says Yastika on her comeback journey

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) India wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia said that the months she spent away from cricket with a serious knee injury reshaped her mindset, teaching her patience, resilience and an unwavering belief in the process.

Speaking at a press conference facilitated by the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) on Saturday, days after scripting history with a maiden Test century at Lord's following her return from an ACL injury, the left-hander reflected on the emotional lows of missing major tournaments and the lessons that ultimately defined her comeback.

Rather than dwelling on the landmark hundred that placed her on the Lord's Honours Board, Yastika spoke about the period that came before it, a phase when her cricketing future appeared uncertain.

"Yes, I think when I got injured, at that time, it was a very low moment for me. And missing out on a home World Cup, and then it was an ACL injury. I missed out on the WPL as well. So, I think it was a very low moment at that time. And it was a long journey from the rehab and everything," Yastika said while replying to an IANS query.

The injury forced Yastika to watch from the sidelines while India competed at home and franchise cricket continued without her. Rehabilitation became her primary focus, replacing match days with months of recovery and gradual progress.

Despite the setbacks, she said she never lost faith in the process that would eventually bring her back to international cricket.

"But still, I knew that if I keep doing the process right, then I will be able to come back from that. And I think patience and resilience is what this journey taught me during the rehab. That even if you can't see the result, the process is what you have to stick to. And you have to have that belief in yourself that you will make a comeback," the keeper-batter added.

Her return culminated in one of the most memorable moments of her career, as she became the first woman to score a Test century at Lord's and played a pivotal role in India's historic victory over England. Yet, Yastika credited the people around her for helping her navigate the difficult months before the celebration.

"And I had the good support of my family, and my coaches, and my trainers and physios. And trainers and physios at COE as well. So, I think they had formed a good support system. And I had that trust in myself," Yastika stated.

Looking back, Yastika believes the experience has left her mentally stronger than before the injury. The comeback, she said, has changed the way she approaches adversity and given her confidence to tackle future challenges.

"And through this journey, I am now even more confident about myself that whatever the setback, whatever the challenges I will face, I will use them as a fuel to come back even stronger," she expressed.

--IANS

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