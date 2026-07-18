Priyanka Chopra calls Nick Jonas 'Babu', Kevin and Joe Jonas say, 'We love it'

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra's affectionate nickname for husband Nick Jonas stole the spotlight on the latest episode of the Jonas Brothers' podcast.

Kevin and Joe Jonas who heard her referring to Nick as Babu, stated that they "love" the couple's dynamic and the cute love name.

During a fun rapid-fire segment on the podcast, the brothers quizzed Nick about Priyanka's favourite things about him and their relationship, leading to many candid revelations.

Speaking about their dynamic at home, Nick shared that whenever Priyanka calls out "Babu," he instantly knows she needs his help.

Priyanka added how she needs him for everything at home. "My hands don't work when Nick is at home. It's like, 'Babu'," Priyanka joked, prompting Nick to add, "When I hear that, I'm like, 'Yes,'" she added.

Mimicking everyday situations, Priyanka continued, "'Babu, the remote's not working.' 'Babu, the internet's not working.' 'Can I have a drink, please?'"

Reacting to the exchange, Kevin and Joe couldn't help but laugh, saying, "Oh, we love it. That's great. Everyone's got their dynamic. We love it. Love to see it."

Priyanka responded warmly, saying, "Yeah. I'm very grateful for it. I love you, Nick."

Earlier in the conversation, Nick correctly guessed that Priyanka's favourite physical feature of his is his "giant back".

Priyanka also revealed that if she could remove one thing from Nick's wardrobe, it would be his golf clothes because she "loses" him to the sport.

"Golf clothes, because I lose you to golf," she said, before adding, "You look hot in golf clothes."

For the uninitiated, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas who tied the knot in lavish Christian and Hindu in Jodhpur in December 2018, complete nine years of marital bliss this year.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy in January 2022 and have often shared glimpses of their family life.

–IANS

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