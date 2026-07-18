Rashmika Mandanna's commitment is one of the biggest reasons for her success: Dance choreographer Brinda

Chennai, July 18 (IANS) Popular dance choreographer Brinda master, who is now choreographing a song for director Rawindra Pulle's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Mysaa', on Saturday showered praise on the film's lead actress Rashmika Mandanna for her commitment to her craft.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen a post lauding Rashmika Mandanna, Brinda wrote, "So happy to be working on a song in Mysaa.‼️ @rashmika_mandanna, from rehearsals to the shoot, the amount of practice and preparation you put into the song is truly incredible."

She went on to say, "Your commitment is one of the biggest reasons for your success. Having been in the industry for so many years, I can honestly say I have rarely come across an actress with this level of hard work, discipline, and dedication."

"No matter what correction I give, you always take it with a smile and immediately put it into action. Even when you’re in pain, your focus never shifts and you work even harder. I’m sure audiences will see the effort you’ve poured into this film. Can’t wait for the release of Mysaa and for the world the see the magic you created on screen," Brinda wrote.

Rashmika Mandanna's 'Mysaa' has triggered huge excitement ever since the film was first announced. In fact, the film was recently in the news after the makers disclosed that the unit had completed shooting a crucial underwater sequence featuring Rashmika.

Taking to his Instagram stories section, producer Ajay Saipureddy had said, "It's a wrap for the exciting underwater sequence with Rashmika Mandanna."

In May this year, actress Rashmika Mandanna had disclosed that the unit had successfully wrapped up a long schedule in Kerala.

Taking to her Instagram page to share pictures of the unit that worked in Kerala, Rashmika wrote, "Guys, a little update is that we successfully wrapped up a long schedule for #Mysaa in Kerala!!"

She went on to say, "And these were some of the darlings who worked so so hard and made it all possible. Thank you guys and I'll see you soon again on set."

Sources close to the unit had told IANS earlier that stunt master Kecha Khampakdi had choreographed some high voltage action sequences for this film which were shot in this schedule. Rashmika is believed to have performed some high intensity action sequences during this schedule along with key actors in the film.

IANS had reported earlier that the actress had been training hard at an intensive stunt and combat bootcamp in Bangkok, Thailand to perform in the sequences that were to be filmed during this action schedule.

Sources in the unit had disclosed that the actress had trained for over eight hours everyday For 'Mysaa' in Bangkok.

For the unaware, Rashmika plays a tribal Gond girl- a character that demands emotional vulnerability as much as physical ferocity -- in the film.

The film, apart from Rashmika, also features Eshwari Rao, Guru Somasundaram, and Rao Ramesh in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, cinematography for the film is by Shreyaas P Krishna while music is by Jakes Bejoy. International stunt choreographer Andy Long is overseeing the action for this ambitious entertainer.

--IANS

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