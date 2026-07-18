Jackie Shroff remembers Rajesh Khanna with heartfelt tribute on his 14th death anniversary

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff paid a heartfelt tribute to Hindi cinema's first superstar Rajesh Khanna on his 14th death on July 18.

Taking to his social media account, Jackiev shared a nostalgic post which featured a classic portrait of Rajesh Khanna.

The picture was accompanied by Manna Dey's timeless song 'Zindagi Kaisi Hai Paheli' playing in the background.

The soulful track, from Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 1971 classic 'Anand', which is considered as one of Rajesh Khanna's most iconic songs and movies.

The picture carried the message, "Remembering Rajesh Khanna Ji on his death anniversary," while Jackie added his own note, writing, "Always in our hearts," followed by a red heart emoticon.

Born as Jatin Khanna on December 29, 1942, Rajesh Khanna, for the uninitiated, was adopted by his relatives, Chunnilal Khanna and Leelawati Khanna, who raised him in Mumbai.

His illustrious filmography includes classics such as 'Aradhana', 'Anand', 'Kati Patang', 'Amar Prem', 'Haathi Mere Saathi', 'Safar', 'Bawarchi', 'Daag', 'Namak Haraam' and 'Aap Ki Kasam' amongst many others.

Rajesh Khanna also immortalised numerous evergreen songs such as, 'Mere Sapno Ki Rani', 'Roop Tera Mastana', 'Yeh Shaam Mastani', 'Chingari Koi Bhadke', 'Kuch Toh Log Kahenge', 'Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana', 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar', 'Yeh Jo Mohabbat Hai' and 'Zindagi Kaisi Hai Paheli'.

On the personal front, the superstar married actress Dimple Kapadia in 1973, and the couple became parents to daughters Twinkle Khanna and Rinke Khanna.

Before his marriage, Rajesh Khanna was in a much-talked-about relationship with actress Anju Mahendru.

Rajesh Khanna passed away on July 18, 2012, at the age of 69 after battling prolonged illness. He had reportedly been suffering from cancer and related health complications in the final months of his life.

–IANS

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