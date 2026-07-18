Neha Dhupia says Angad Bedi still thinks he's 'the man of the house', 'women are wired to be nurturing'

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Actress Neha Dhupia has opened up about balancing work, marriage and motherhood.

The actress expressed that while her husband Angad Bedi still believes he is "the man of the house," he has always been a supportive partner who shares responsibilities equally and has a lot more generosity.

Speaking on Soha Ali Khan's podcast, Neha reflected on the expectations that often come with marriage and motherhood.

When asked if there was an expectation that she would take charge of the children while Angad focused on work after the birth of their daughter Meher, Neha admitted that life did change.

Quoting the popular saying, Neha remarked, "Behind every successful man, there's a woman. There's a tired woman. And there's an exhausted woman."

She further added, "But I feel behind every working woman, there's usually a man who's holding forth. And that is your partner and your husband. And if it isn't that, then, you know, there's a problem there because it's hard."

Talking about their equation at home, Neha shared, "I contribute. He contributes. He still thinks that he's the man of the house. So there's a lot more generosity from that end. And I feel like he thinks in plurals at all times."

The actress also pointed out that women naturally end up taking on more responsibilities in a household because they are natural nurturers.

"I feel like women are wired towards being far more nurturing. And multitasking," she said

Neha added, “I treasure having an hour to myself every morning for tea without interruptions. To make that possible, I ensure that everything is planned and taken care of the previous night.”

For the uninitiated, Neha married actor Angad Bedi in an intimate ceremony in Delhi in May 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter Meher later that year and became parents to their son, Guriq, in October 2021.

On the work front, Neha and Angad have kickstarted a fun talk show series on social media which includes celebrity couples for a fun interaction.

–IANS

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