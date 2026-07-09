FIFA WC: 'To have 100 per cent efficiency would be ideal,' says Deschamps before Morocco clash

Foxborough, July 9 (IANS) France head coach Didier Deschamps believes his side still has another level to reach in attack despite emerging as one of the highest-scoring teams at the FIFA World Cup 2026, insisting greater efficiency in front of goal will be crucial in Friday's quarterfinal against Morocco.

Les Bleus have scored 14 goals in five matches, averaging nearly three per game, with Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé among the tournament's leading scorers and Michael Olise topping the assists chart. Yet Deschamps feels his forwards have left room for improvement.

"We're very efficient, but we could have been even more so. The further we go in the competition, the more important that becomes. To have 100 per cent efficiency, that would certainly be ideal," Deschamps told reporters on the eve of France's last-eight clash in Boston Stadium.

The France coach also brushed aside suggestions that his 14-year tenure with the national team could soon come to an end, choosing instead to focus entirely on the task at hand. "It's nice of you to think about that, because I'm not thinking about it at all. The match against Paraguay could have been my last as well. I'm focused on this Moroccan team and, together with my coaching staff, our aim is to do everything we can to make sure things go well," he said.

France have looked among the strongest teams in the tournament, combining attacking flair with impressive physical conditioning. Deschamps credited the team's fitness programme for ensuring his players remain fresh deep into the competition.

"In a competition like this, it's important to be in good physical shape. The data we collect after our matches is good, very good, even. We didn't have much time to prepare before the World Cup, so I tailored each training session to the physical condition of each player. I don't mind if someone misses one or two sessions if it means he's in better shape by the third day," he explained.

Unlike several quarterfinalists, France have reached the last eight without needing extra time in the knockout rounds, allowing them to conserve energy ahead of another demanding encounter.

However, Deschamps warned against underestimating Morocco, who have once again impressed with their defensive organisation and resilience after eliminating stronger opponents to reach the quarterfinals. "The higher you climb the mountain, the greater the challenge becomes. Morocco aren't here by accident. They're among the very best teams in this tournament. It will be a clash between two nations who want the ball, look to attack and score goals," he said.

France defeated Morocco 2-0 in the semifinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and remain unbeaten in six previous meetings between the two sides. With a place in the semi-finals at stake once again, Deschamps will hope a sharper edge in front of goal can help Les Bleus move one step closer to another World Cup title.

--IANS

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