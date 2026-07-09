PM Modi to meet Australian Opposition leader, visit MCG on Friday

Melbourne, July 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Australia's leader of the Opposition, Angus Taylor and visit Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Thursday.

Addressing a special media briefing on PM Modi's ongoing visit to Australia, Misri stated that Australian PM Anthony Albanese will accompany the visiting leader during his visit to the MCG, where they will unveil a roadmap for sports collaboration between both countries.

"The visit, of course, continues tomorrow when, in the morning, His Excellency Angus Taylor, the leader of the Opposition of Australia, will meet with the Prime Minister in the morning. Following this, Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Albanese will visit the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground to highlight one of the other subjects, a growing sector of cooperation between the two countries which is sports and they will take this opportunity to unveil the India-Australia sports collaboration roadmap," said Misri.

"You would be aware that with India hosting the Commonwealth Games in 2030 and Australia hosting the Olympic Games in 2032. This sector promises to be one that can see a lot of cooperation and opportunities between the two sides," he added.

PM Modi is currently on a three-day visit to Australia. On Thursday, he held talks with PM Albanese, Australia's Governor-General Sam Mostyn, Victoria Governor Margaret Gardner AC and attended the Australia-India CEO Forum. PM Modi also attended an Indian community reception in Melbourne and met former Australian PM Scott Morrison.

Describing PM Modi's visit to Australia as "productive and fruitful", Misri said, "It's been a short but extremely productive and fruitful visit, with several substantial outcomes, a number of important shared objectives being reinforced through the discussions throughout this particular visit."

Earlier in the day, PMs Modi and Albanese participated in the third Australia-India Annual Summit, where the two sides reviewed progress across the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation, including trade and investment, critical minerals, clean energy, technology, defence and security, education, skills, mobility, science and innovation, culture, sports and people-to-people ties.

Both leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments and reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

--IANS

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