FIFA WC: Spain are the team to beat, says Robbie Fowler ahead of finale clash

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) As Spain and Argentina prepare for the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, former England striker Robbie Fowler believes the title clash will be decided by a fascinating battle of styles.

While backing Spain to lift the trophy, Fowler explains why La Roja's purposeful possession, tactical discipline and game management give them the edge, while warning that Lionel Messi remains Argentina's biggest match-winner and could still change the game in an instant.

Fowler believes Spain's purposeful style of play has made them the standout side of the tournament, but expects Argentina's resilience and fighting spirit to ensure a closely fought final."I've been massively impressed with Spain. They play football with a purpose—it's not possession for possession's sake. They move the ball through the lines quickly and everything they do has intent. Technically and tactically, I'd say Spain have the edge, but Argentina have got the blood, guts and fight to make it a real game. It'll be a fascinating final because both teams have different strengths, and I think Argentina will definitely make a game out of it," Fowler told Zee5.

Fowler also highlighted Spain's ability to turn possession into attacking opportunities, insisting their dominance comes from playing with intent rather than simply controlling the ball."What makes Spain special is that there's always a purpose behind their possession. They don't keep the ball just to inflate possession numbers. They break the press, move the ball forward quickly and attack through the lines. They've got clever players who find pockets of space, dictate games and know exactly when to accelerate the tempo. That's what makes them such a dangerous team."

The former Liverpool striker feels Spain's biggest challenge will be denying Lionel Messi the space to influence the game, something England managed for large spells before eventually being punished in the semi-final."If you're playing against Messi, it's absolutely vital that you don't give him space. If he gets space, he creates chances and goals. We saw against England that once he found those pockets of space, he completely changed the game. Spain have to be sensible defensively, close those channels quickly and stop Argentina from playing the game they want."

Asked how Spain should approach defending against Messi, Fowler said there isn't a one-size-fits-all solution and stressed the importance of adapting throughout the game."You need both. There'll be moments to press high and moments to stay compact because you can't play one way for 90 minutes against a player like Messi. He'll always have moments where he finds space, so Spain need a clear plan to deal with the pockets he likes to operate in. If they can limit those moments, they'll go a long way towards stopping Argentina."

While Messi's influence on the biggest stage needs no introduction, Fowler also expects teenage sensation Lamine Yamal to have a major say after an encouraging semi-final display. "Messi is one of the greatest players the game has ever seen and you can never write him off in a World Cup final. But Lamine Yamal looked much sharper in the semi-final and seems to be peaking at exactly the right time. I wouldn't be surprised if one of those two ends up deciding the biggest game in football."

Despite Argentina's impressive run to another final, Fowler believes Spain have shown the consistency, game management and technical quality required to become world champions."Argentina have been brilliant throughout the tournament and they were actually my pick before it started because they're the reigning champions. But I've been massively impressed with Spain. They've shown the desire to win, excellent game management and outstanding technical ability. For me, Spain are the team to beat, and they're my pick to lift the FIFA World Cup."

--IANS

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