July 18, 2026 3:08 PM हिंदी

Nivin Pauly, Mamitha Baiju-starrer Bethlehem Kudumba Unit to hit screens on August 21

Nivin Pauly, Mamitha Baiju-starrer Bethlehem Kudumba Unit to hit screens on August 21 (Photo Credit: Nivin Pauly/X)

Chennai, July 18 (IANS) The makers of director Girish AD's upcoming Malayalam film 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit', featuring actors Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju in the lead, have now announced that the film would hit screens worldwide on August 21 this year, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to his social media timelines, actor Nivin Pauly shared the release date announcement. He wrote, "Bethlehem Kudumba Unit in theaters from 21st August 2026. @_mamithabaiju @BhavanaStudios."

Only a month ago, the makers had released the first look poster of the family entertainer.

The film is being produced by Bhavana Studios, which is known for having produced superhit Malayalam films like 'Premalu' and 'Kumbalangi Nights'.

For the unaware, Nivin Pauly had taken to his X timeline in July last year to announce the title of the film. He had then said, "This one’s for you! Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. Teaming up with Girish AD and Mamitha Baiju. A Bhavana Studios production."

The story of the film, which is backed by a talented team on board, has been penned by director Girish AD along with Kiran Josey.

Cinematography for the film is by Ajmal Sabu while music for the film is being scored by Vishnu Vijay. Akash Joseph Varghese has been roped in as the editor for the film, which is to be distributed by Bhavana.

Production for the film, which Nivin Pauly has said was going to be "very special", had kicked off in September last year.

Apart from Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, which will be a romantic drama, Nivin Pauly has a series of interesting films lined up, including the Tamil film 'Benz', in which he plays the antagonist.

Meanwhile, the production house Bhavana Studios had confirmed that Bethlehem Kudumba Unit would be a romantic tale. For the unaware, Bhavana Studios is a company partnered by director Dileesh Pothan, actor Fahadh Faasil and scenarist Syam Pushkaran.

--IANS

mkr/

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