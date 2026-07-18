When Gary Oldman told story about his dentist's kid

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Veteran Hollywood actor Gary Oldman, who is known for his work in the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise, ‘The Dark Knight’ trilogy, ‘Leon: The Professional’ and others, once narrated a funny incident when he paid a visit to his dentist.

An old clip of the actor has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows him talking about his dentist’s kid, who was a huge fan of the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise.

He said, “I met this dentist and he said, ‘Oh my son is over there, Tom. Would you would you go over and just introduce yourself and say hello?’. He said because he's a huge Harry Potter fan and he loves Sirius Black and it would just make his day”.

He further mentioned, “I walked up to Tom and he looked at me and I looked at him. I said, ‘Hi Tom. I'm Sirius Black’, and the kid at the end of the thing said, ‘No you're not, you're Commissioner Gordon’ (his character from the ‘The Dark Knight’ trilogy)”.

Gary Oldman is widely regarded as one of the finest and most versatile actors of his generation, celebrated for disappearing completely into every role he plays. He built an extraordinary career across genres. His most popular films include ‘Leon: The Professional’, the ‘Harry Potter’ series as Sirius Black, and Christopher Nolan's ‘The Dark Knight’ trilogy as Commissioner James Gordon.

He won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his transformative portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour. He is known for his meticulous preparation, mastery of accents, and remarkable physical and vocal transformations. He seamlessly shifts between heroes, villains, and historical figures. His ability to inhabit characters with authenticity and emotional depth has made him one of cinema's most respected and influential performers.

--IANS

aa/