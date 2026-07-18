Urvashi Rautela spoke about cinema, enjoying strawberries and cream with Tom Hiddleston

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Actress Urvashi Rautela, who met Tom Hiddleston at the Wimbledon 2026 Men’s Final, said that she and the Hollywood star had a conversation about cinema enjoying the traditional Wimbledon strawberries and cream.

Speaking about the experience, Urvashi said:“Attending the Wimbledon 2026 Men’s Final was an unforgettable experience. Watching Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev compete at the highest level was truly inspiring.”

The actress spoke about Sinner and Zverev.

“Their passion, discipline, and sportsmanship reminded everyone why Wimbledon remains the pinnacle of tennis. Congratulations to Jannik on a remarkable victory and to Alexander for an incredible performance,” Rautela added.

She said meeting Tom Hiddleston made the day even more memorable.

“We had a wonderful conversation about cinema enjoying the traditional Wimbledon strawberries and cream. I’ve always admired his work, especially his portrayal of Loki, and it was fascinating to hear him speak about the character’s evolution, his creative process, and his dedication to every role he plays,” Hiddleston said.

The actress added: “We also discussed some of his outstanding work beyond Marvel, including The Night Manager, Crimson Peak, and his acclaimed theatre performances. His humility, intelligence, and passion for storytelling left a lasting impression on me."

"It was a beautiful London afternoon celebrating sport, cinema, and culture all in one place. Wimbledon is truly a timeless experience, and it is a day I will always cherish.”

Urvashi’s latest release is “Welcome to the Jungle,” which is directed by Ahmed Khan.

The film stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani and Jackie Shroff. It is the third instalment in the Welcome film series.

Talking about Hiddleston, he started his film career with Joanna Hogg's Unrelated and Archipelago. He gained international fame portraying Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), beginning with Thor in 2011 and including the series Loki.

--IANS

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