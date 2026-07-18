Vishal Chaturvedi's 'Hanuman Ansh' trailer celebrates power of 'Ram Naam' & Shri Neeb Karori Baba's spiritual legacy

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) The makers of 'Hanuman Ansh' unveiled the film's official trailer, offering audiences an emotional glimpse into the life and spiritual journey of Shri Neeb Karori Baba Ji.

Speaking about the trailer, writer-director Vishal Chaturvedi said, "We wanted the trailer to offer only a glimpse of Maharaj Ji's journey while preserving the deeper emotional and spiritual experience for the big screen. If it leaves audiences with even a single thought about faith, seva and the power of Ram Naam, we feel it has fulfilled its purpose."

Talking about the trailer, it begins with a young seeker leaving Braj in search of Shri Ram. The trailer traces his transformation into one of India's most revered spiritual masters.

'Hanuman Ansh' focuses on an inward journey of awakening, illustrating how unwavering faith, surrender and seva shaped Shri Neeb Karori Baba Ji's teachings and touched countless lives.

Set against the backdrop of pre-Independence Bharat, the trailer travels through forests, villages, temples and sacred spaces, capturing both the physical and spiritual path of Maharaj Ji.

The movie stars Shobhinaw Satyaa in the lead and the film's original soundtrack has been composed in regional dialects including Brij, Awadhi and Bundheli.

In a unique initiative, the trailer was launched simultaneously across temples, ashrams and spiritual communities in Bharat, the UK, the US and Canada.

The unveiling followed collective recitations of the Hanuman Chalisa and Sundarkand Path, turning the launch into a devotional gathering rather than a conventional promotional event.

Producer Namrata G. Singh added, "Our intention was never to present just another biopic. We hoped to create a cinematic experience that people could feel with their hearts. The response to the trailer has reaffirmed our belief that stories rooted in devotion and sincerity continue to connect across generations."

Produced by Ragini S., Namrata G. Singh, Anupriya A. Nagar and Vishal Chaturvedi under the banner of Swambhu Media Network, 'Hanuman Ansh' also stars Vihaan S. Hegde, Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil K. Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey. The film is slated to release in cinemas across Bharat on July 31, 2026.

–IANS

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