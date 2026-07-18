July 18, 2026 12:27 PM हिंदी

Zendaya gets criticised for wearing 3,000-year-old Iranian gold earrings

Zendaya gets criticised for wearing 3,000-year-old gold Iranian earrings

Los Angeles, July 18 (IANS) Hollywood star Zendaya is facing flak over earrings made from Iranian gold medallions dating back to the 1st millennium BC, making them approximately 3,000 years old.

While appearing at a photocall for the Christopher Nolan film The Odyssey in London, Zendaya paired a white Jacquemus dress with earrings made from Iranian gold medallions.

The medallions were a part of the Ziwiye hoard, or Ziwiye treasure, which Britannica describes as a “collection of Median-period art dating to the 7th century BCE.” They were discovered in Northwest Iran during the late 1940s, per CNN, reports people.com.

The relic was mounted by London jeweler, Glen Spiro, with diamonds in 18K yellow gold and is believed to have been part of Spiro’s Materials of the Old World collection, which turned various artifacts including a 62-carat Colombian emerald and gold from the West African Baoulé tribe into jewelry, reports people.com.

A fine jewelry brand, which acquired the artifact from Spiro, said that the discs are held in a “simple noninvasive” claw setting as to “not alter or damage the original objects in any way.”

“Cultural heritage rightly inspires important conversations, and we welcome informed dialogue about provenance, preservation and the appreciation of exceptional craftsmanship,” the statement to CNN continued.

The brand also appeared to comment on the ongoing war between the United States, Israel and Iran, which began in March.

“At a time when Iran is frequently viewed through the lens of contemporary events, we hope these earrings can serve as a reminder of the country’s enduring artistic, cultural and historical legacy,” the jeweler’s statement continued.

The internet appears to be divided on Zendaya and stylist Law Roach’s decision to incorporate the earrings into the star’s looks inspired by the film.

Zendaya plays Athena, the daughter of Zeus and goddess of wisdom and war, in Christopher Nolan’s much-anticipated adaptation of the Homer epic.

--IANS

dc/

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