Kareena Kapoor wishes Priyanka Chopra on birthday with throwback pic from Karan Johar's 'KWK' couch

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan has penned a heartfelt birthday wish for professional contemporary and food friend Priyanka Chopra Jonas on the actress' 44th birthday on July 18.

The actress, calling the global icon as "extraordinary" took to her social media account, and shared a monochrome throwback picture featuring herself and Priyanka from an episode of filmmaker Karan Johar's popular celebrity chat show ‘Koffee with Karan’. Alongside the picture, she wrote, "Happy birthday to the extraordinary PC.. Sky will always be the limit for you… Have the best day @priyankachopra."

The picture is from Season 6 of Koffee with Karan, where Kareena and Priyanka appeared together in 2018. The episode, back then had grabbed headlines as the two actresses put years of reported rivalry behind them, and were seen engaging in laughter and displaying their renewed friendship.

For the uninitiated, Kareena and Priyanka's equation had once been the subject of intense media attention.

During an appearance on Koffee with Karan during the show's initial seasons, Kareena had taken a dig at Priyanka's accent, asking, "Where did she get that accent from?"

Priyanka, in another episode, later responded with equal wit, saying, "The same place her boyfriend gets it from," referring to Kareena's then-boyfriend Saif Ali Khan, who had studied in the UK.

Over the years, both actresses maintained that there is no bad blood between them.

The two actresses shared screen space in Abbas-Mustan's 2004 thriller Aitraaz'* which also starred Akshay Kumar.

Priyanka earned great response and acclaim for her negative role as Sonia Roy. Kareena played Priya Malhotra, Raj aka Akshay Kumar's supportive wife.

–IANS

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