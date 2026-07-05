FIFA WC: Portugal reach Dallas ahead of crucial round of 16 clash against Spain

Dallas, July 5 (IANS) Portugal football team, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, has reached the city on Saturday ahead of their crucial round of 16 clash against the 2010 champions Spain at the Dallas Stadium on Tuesday.

The Portuguese Football Association shared a video of the team's arrival on Instagram, in which the crew members were taking photos with the players, and many fans also arrived at the airport, chanting the name of the team's icon, Ronaldo, as they welcomed their team.

Portugal booked their place in the Round of 16 after edging Croatia 2-1 in a dramatic contest, while Spain sealed a convincing 3-1 victory over Austria to set up one of the most anticipated knockout ties of the tournament.

Spain and Portugal share one of international football's oldest rivalries, stretching back more than a century. Although they have met only twice previously at the FIFA World Cup, this will be their third meeting on the tournament stage in the last five editions.

Spain defeated Portugal 1-0 in the Round of 16 at the 2010 FIFA World Cup on their way to lifting the trophy, while their memorable group-stage meeting at the 2018 edition ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw, highlighted by Ronaldo's stunning hat-trick.

Overall, the neighbouring nations have been evenly matched over the years. Across 41 meetings in all competitions, both Spain and Portugal have registered 12 victories each, while 12 encounters have ended in draws, underlining the fine margins that have defined the rivalry.

When Spain clash with Portugal, the focus will shift to the battle between two generations, with the 41-year-old Portugal icon, club football giant Cristiano Ronaldo, set to encounter the next generation of Spanish football, spearheaded by 18-year-old Lamine Yamal. Ronaldo has scored three goals so far in the ongoing season, while on the other side, Yamal also hit his first goal in FIFA World Cup history in the round of 32.

--IANS

sds/