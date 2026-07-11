Expanding defence, security cooperation between India, New Zealand reflects deep strategic trust, says PM Modi

Auckland, July 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the expanding cooperation between India and New Zealand in defence and security reflects the "deep strategic trust" shared by the two nations, while announcing that both countries have also agreed on a framework for maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region as part of a broader elevation of bilateral ties.

The Prime Minister made the remarks while addressing a gala lunch hosted by his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon in Auckland. The event featured cultural performances representing the heritage of both countries, including India's classical Kathak dance and New Zealand's traditional Maori Haka.

Addressing the gathering alongside Prime Minister Luxon, PM Modi expressed gratitude for the warm reception accorded to him and the Indian delegation.

"I express my gratitude to my friend, Prime Minister Luxon, for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to me and my delegation. He has shown such warmth in his welcome that even Auckland's winter feels a little less cold today. During this visit, the affection and warmth we have received from the people of New Zealand will always remain in our hearts," he said.

Recalling Luxon's visit to India last year, PM Modi said the visit had infused bilateral cooperation with fresh momentum across multiple sectors.

"This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in the past 40 years. There is a lot of work left by my predecessors that I am now trying to complete," the Prime Minister remarked.

He described the visit as the beginning of a new phase in bilateral relations.

"This marks the beginning of a new chapter in our relationship. The strong faith that India and New Zealand share in democratic values provides us with a natural comfort and confidence to move forward together. Over the past few years, we have given unprecedented momentum to our bilateral ties," he said.

Highlighting the outcomes of the bilateral discussions, PM Modi announced that India and New Zealand have taken the historic decision to elevate their relationship to the level of a Strategic Partnership.

"In today's meeting, we held detailed discussions on adding new depth and breadth to our cooperation. We have taken the historic decision to elevate the India-New Zealand relationship to the level of a strategic partnership. Under this framework, we will move forward in every sector with clear goals and tangible outcomes," he said.

The Prime Minister also noted that both countries had concluded a Free Trade Agreement in record time, describing it as a landmark achievement that would benefit industries, farmers and young people in both nations.

"Alongside trade, we are also preparing a blueprint based on trust, technology, and talent. Our bilateral trade has grown by more than 50 per cent over the last three years. We are confident that the FTA will serve as a strong foundation for doubling our trade volume over the next five years," he added.

Welcoming New Zealand's commitment to invest 20 billion dollars in India, PM Modi said the investment would create new opportunities for New Zealand companies to become long-term partners in India's growth journey.

Explaining the roadmap for the newly elevated Strategic Partnership, the Prime Minister said, "We are translating the strengths of both nations into practical cooperation. In the fintech sector, we are moving forward with linking India's UPI and New Zealand's payment systems. We have created a robust framework for cooperation in agriculture, dairy, and food processing; our farmers and livestock rearers will benefit from this."

He further noted that India and New Zealand share rich traditions in the field of traditional medicine and said both governments had agreed to expand cooperation in integrating traditional medicine into healthcare initiatives.

Turning to security cooperation, PM Modi stressed that defence ties had emerged as a key pillar of the bilateral relationship.

"Our growing cooperation in defence and security is a testament to our deep strategic trust; the defence cooperation agreement concluded this year has established a strong framework for our collaboration," he said.

The Prime Minister also announced that the two countries had reached an agreement on a framework for maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

"Cooperation in areas such as bilateral naval exercises, logistical support, and hydrography will enhance our mutual coordination," he added.

PM Modi said the strongest foundation of India-New Zealand relations remained the close people-to-people ties between the two countries.

"The greatest strength of our bilateral relationship lies in our people-to-people ties. The Indian community has carved a special niche for itself in New Zealand through hard work and talent. I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Luxon, the Government of New Zealand, and the people of New Zealand for looking after them," he said.

He also said that the Memorandum of Understanding on cultural cooperation signed between the two countries would further strengthen exchanges in the fields of economy, culture, heritage and creative industries.

Highlighting educational cooperation, PM Modi noted that New Zealand has long been an important destination for Indian students and invited universities from the country to establish campuses in India.

The Prime Minister also referred to the centenary of sporting ties between India and New Zealand, recalling the historic tour by the Major Dhyan Chand-led Indian hockey team a century ago.

"To mark this occasion, we are organising various sporting events in both countries. We have formulated a joint action plan for sports to enhance cooperation not only in cricket but in other sports as well. A promising start has recently been made in Bhubaneswar through the coaching programs involving New Zealand Rugby and Rugby India," he said.

Emphasising cooperation on global issues, PM Modi said India and New Zealand remain trusted partners on the international stage and share common views on the need to reform global institutions.

"We believe that reforms are essential in global institutions, including the UN, to address contemporary challenges. Today, we have established a joint working group to stand shoulder-to-shoulder in combating terrorism. The cooperation between India and New Zealand is crucial for peace, stability, and security in the Indo-Pacific region," he said.

The Prime Minister also extended greetings to the people of New Zealand on the occasion of the Maori New Year, Matariki, drawing a cultural connection between the two civilisations.

"As you mentioned, the cluster known here as Matariki has been known in India since ancient times as the 'Krittika' constellation. I am confident that this year of Matariki will inspire our relationship to shine as brightly as these stars," he said.

Concluding his address, Prime Minister Modi thanked Prime Minister Luxon for his friendship, leadership and commitment towards strengthening bilateral ties, and expressed appreciation for making his visit to New Zealand a memorable one.

--IANS

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