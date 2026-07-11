India emerging as key geopolitical player, Indo-Pacific partner under PM Modi, says Christopher Luxon

Auckland, July 11 (IANS) Highlighting India's growing global stature, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Saturday said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the country has risen as one of the world's fastest-growing economies, a major geopolitical force and a key Indo-Pacific partner.

Addressing a gala lunch hosted for PM Modi in Auckland, Luxon said, "Everyone here understands what it takes to build a strong partnership, and they take trust. It takes commitment, reliability, follow-through and creating value together. And this holds equally true, whether it be in business or diplomacy,"

"And under your leadership, Prime Minister Modi, India has become one of the world's fastest and largest-growing economies. It is a major geopolitical player and an Indo-Pacific partner, known for its scale, its innovation, its ambition, and its strategic influence," he added.

Luxon said that New Zealand is an "open, trusted, innovative, and globally connected place". He said that the country offers expertise in food production, education, technology, tourism, sustainability, and has a "strong record of practical cooperation and trusted partnership".

"Together, we can support job creation, we can expand trade, attract investment, and create new opportunities in both India and New Zealand, all with the goal of increasing the prosperity and security for our peoples," he added.

As India and New Zealand agreed to elevate their ties to a Strategic Partnership, Luxon described the move as a "significant step forward", saying it would provide a stronger foundation for expanding cooperation across a wide range of sectors amid an increasingly uncertain global environment.

"In a world that is increasingly volatile and uncertain, strong partnerships are more important than ever before. And this provides a stronger platform for practical cooperation in prosperity, security, and people-to-people connections," said the New Zealand PM.

"It will deepen our links in trade, investment, education, technology, sport and tourism. And it will also enable closer cooperation on defence, maritime security and law enforcement. But most importantly, it means building a relationship that benefits both countries and delivers real results," he noted.

Highlighting the pivotal role of the Indian diaspora in strengthening bilateral ties, Luxon said that Indian New Zealanders have been, and continue to be, critical to New Zealand's success and remain at the heart of the relationship between the two countries.

"Their impact is felt throughout New Zealand in business, education, health, technology, culture, sport and community life. And through their energy, through their enterprise, and through their strong family connections, Kiwi Indians help New Zealand understand India and India understand New Zealand. And this is evident every day in the families, students, visitors, entrepreneurs and athletes who bring our countries closer together. This is the foundation for a relationship that will last," he stressed.

Thanking PM Modi for his leadership and personal commitment in advancing the bilateral relationship, Luxon said, "And today we can confidently say that New Zealand and India are a winning partnership. And I look forward to working with you, my friend, and with everyone here in this room to further strengthen this partnership in the years ahead."

--IANS

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