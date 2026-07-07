India and Rwanda agree to deepen defence cooperation

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) India and Rwanda on Tuesday agreed to deepen defence cooperation in military training, joint exercises, medical collaboration and the defence industry, further strengthening the bilateral defence partnership.

"The 2nd India–Rwanda Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) meeting was held in New Delhi on 6-7 July 2026. Joint Secretary (International Cooperation) Shri Amitabh Prasad and Brig Gen Louis Kanobayire of Rwanda co-chaired the meeting. Both sides agreed to deepen defence cooperation in military training, joint exercises, medical collaboration and the defence industry, further strengthening the India-Rwanda Defence Partnership," the Ministry of Defence wrote on X.

On Monday, the Rwandan delegation laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi to honour fallen brave soldiers ahead of the 2nd Joint Defence Cooperation Committee meeting between India and Rwanda.

"Rwanda-India Def. Cooperation: This morning, ahead of the 2nd Joint Defence Cooperation Committee meeting in New Delhi, the Rwandan delegation led by Brig Gen Kanobayire Louis started with wreath-laying at the National War Memorial to honour fallen brave soldiers," Rwanda’s High Commission in India wrote on X.

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, on Monday attended the 32nd anniversary celebrations of Rwanda's Liberation Day.

"Delighted to attend KWIBOHORA32, the 32nd anniversary celebrations of the Liberation Day of Rwanda. I convey our heartiest congratulations to the Government and people of Rwanda on this joyous occasion. Rwanda’s socio-economic transformation over the past three decades is inspirational," MoS Margherita wrote on X.

According to the High Commission, Kwibohora32 in India saw hundreds of guests: Indian Govt Officials, members of the diplomatic community, Defence Attaches, civil society, media, corporates and members of the Rwandan community. The event was also marked by Rwandan and Indian cultural troupes.

Rwanda's High Commissioner to India, Mukangira Jacqueline, addressed the gathering.

"High Commissioner Mukangira Jacqueline addressing the gathering with the honoured presence of Shri Pabitra Margherita, Indian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Textiles. She recognised the presence of RDF members who are in India for a working visit,” the High Commission noted on X.

High Commissioner Jacqueline also thanked MoS Margherita for his presence at the event.

"Thank you, Hon. Minister Pabitra Margherita, for gracing Rwanda's Liberation Day in New Delhi as the Chief Guest. Your presence meant a lot to us & added great significance to our event, as we reflected on Rwanda’s remarkable journey of Liberation, resilience and national transformation," she wrote on X.

–IANS

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