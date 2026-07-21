FIFA WC: 'I will continue to give my all,' Fernandez breaks silence after red card in FIFA WC final

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez has vowed to keep giving everything for his country after breaking his silence following the FIFA World Cup final defeat to Spain, a match that saw him sent off late before the team's title defence ended in heartbreak.

Spain edged Argentina 1-0 after extra time at New York New Jersey Stadium on Monday, with Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal. Fernandez’s dismissal in second-half stoppage time left Lionel Scaloni’s side with 10 men for the closing stages before the European champions clinched the title.

The Chelsea midfielder had already been booked for dissent before receiving a second yellow card for a late tackle on Spain defender Pau Cubarsi. A day after the defeat, Fernandez took to Instagram to thank the fans and reflect on Argentina’s campaign, insisting the team’s commitment extended beyond the final result.

"As time goes by, you understand that there’s something much bigger than a result. For years, this group has represented us in the best way. They teach us that competing isn’t just about winning, but about giving everything for the shirt and never giving up. Being part of this group that always showed its mettle, that competed at the highest level, and that defended these colors with pride, humility, and commitment is an honor.”

The 25-year-old also expressed his gratitude to the Argentina faithful, who backed the team throughout the tournament.

"I want to thank all the Argentine fans. Thank you for always being there, for supporting us in every match, for your affection, your unconditional support, and for making us feel like we’re at home anywhere in the world.”

Fernandez signed off with a promise to continue serving the national team with the same commitment despite the painful end to Argentina’s World Cup campaign.

“Wearing my country’s shirt is the greatest honor of my career, and I will continue to give my all every time I have the opportunity to defend it.”

--IANS

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