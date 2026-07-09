FIFA WC: 'Heroes are made in the knockout rounds,' says Robbie Fowler

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) Former England striker Robbie Fowler believes the FIFA World Cup has entered its most compelling phase, saying the knockout rounds are where 'heroes are made' and even the smallest moments can shape football history.

With the tournament reaching the business end, Fowler said the intensity rises significantly once the group stage is over, making every contest feel like a final.

"The FIFA World Cup is football at its absolute best. Once you get to the knockout rounds, every match feels like a final, and the pressure goes up another level. This is where heroes are made and where the smallest moments can define history. We've already seen some incredible stories in this tournament, and I think there are still plenty of twists to come," said Fowler, who is part of Zee5 FIFA World Cup 2026 expert panel.

The Liverpool legend also highlighted how the balance of power in international football has shifted, pointing to Norway's shock victory over Brazil as evidence that traditional giants can no longer take success for granted.

"The gap between the traditional powerhouses and the rest of the world has never been smaller. We've already seen Norway knock out Brazil, which shows that no team can afford to take anything for granted. That's what makes this World Cup so exciting – every team believes they have a chance and every match brings something different," he added.

Fowler also said he is looking forward to engaging with football fans in India during the remainder of the tournament while admitting his support will naturally be with England.

"I'm delighted to join the expert panel and look forward to sharing my thoughts and bringing fans closer to the biggest moments of the World Cup. Naturally, as an Englishman, I'll be cheering for England, but this World Cup has shown that every team left in the tournament is capable of producing something special," he said.

One of football's most prolific goalscorers, Fowler is expected to provide tactical analysis and player insights drawn from a distinguished playing career spanning nearly two decades at the highest level.

Widely regarded as one of the finest finishers of his generation, Fowler scored 183 goals in 369 appearances across two spells with Liverpool, making him the seventh-highest goalscorer in the club's history. He also earned 26 caps for England, scoring seven goals and representing his country at UEFA Euro 1996, UEFA Euro 2000 and the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

After retiring from playing, Fowler moved into coaching and management, taking charge of clubs including Muangthong United, Brisbane Roar, East Bengal FC and Al-Qadsiah. His coaching assignments across Thailand, Australia, India and the Middle East have given him a broad understanding of the modern game. His stint with East Bengal also helped him develop a close connection with Indian football and its passionate fan base.

--IANS

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