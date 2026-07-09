July 09, 2026 4:40 PM हिंदी

Melbourne meets Modi: Over 30,000 assemble at Marvel Stadium for PM Modi’s address

Melbourne meets Modi: Over 30,000 assemble at Marvel Stadium for PM Modi’s address

Melbourne, July 9 (IANS) More than 30,000 people have gathered in Melbourne ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to Indian community at Marvel Stadium, making it one of the largest gathering ever for any world leader in Australia.

The massive turnout in the event titled "Melbourne Meets Modi" reflects the enthusiasm of Indian diaspora, with the venue echoing with chants of "Modi, Modi” and "Bharat Mata ki Jai."

Melbourne’s iconic Marvel Stadium is buzzing with electrifying atmosphere with massive gathering of the Indian-Australian community rooting for the diaspora event.

Multiple cultural performances, music, and enthusiastic chants are keeping the crowd energized as thousands await Prime Minister's arrival on stage.

Indian tricolors and Australian flags are fluttering across the venue, reflecting the strong people-to-people ties between the two nations.

A couple of members from the Indian diaspora also shared their excitement ahead of PM Modi's address.

One of the Indian diaspora said, “Literally going to be history in the making right here in the heart of Melbourne.”

“I am very, very excited today, and I cannot wait to see Modi ji. Melbourne meets Modi,” said another.

“I'm a huge fan of Narendra Modi ji. He's the man behind the incredible India today, who shaped India in many ways and made great decisions for an incredible India today,” said another member of the Indian community.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rousing welcome from the Indian community members in Melbourne as he began his Australia visit.

PM Modi lauded the warmth of the welcome from the Indian community, terming it as "truly unforgettable".

PM Modi met members of the Indian diaspora, amid chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Modi, Modi', who braved cold weather and turned out in large numbers to welcome him.

"The weather in Melbourne may be cold but the warmth of the welcome from the Indian community was truly unforgettable. Their affection and unwavering bond with India continue to be a source of immense joy and pride," PM Modi posted on X while thanking the Indian community for their warm gesture.

--IANS

scor/mr

LATEST NEWS

TCS Q1 net profit slips 3 pc sequentially; declares Rs 12 interim dividend

TCS Q1 net profit slips nearly 3 pc sequentially; declares Rs 12 interim dividend

Third visit in 12 years showcases great heights India-Australia ties have achieved: PM Modi

Third visit in 12 years showcases great heights India-Australia ties have achieved: PM Modi

Centre rolls out customs duty relief on inputs to boost electronic goods production

Centre rolls out customs duty relief on inputs to boost electronic goods production

Morocco player Brahim Diaz (File photo)

FIFA WC: When and where to watch France vs Morocco, know all details

Nepal Speaker invites Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for official visit

Nepal Speaker invites Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for official visit

Pakistan's structural weaknesses continue to deter foreign investors: Report

Pakistan's structural weaknesses continue to deter foreign investors: Report

Axar Patel (File photo)

'Never imagined I would complete…': Axar Patel cherishes landmark 100th T20I appearance for India

Massive Melbourne reception for PM Modi bowls over Albanese, Victorian Premier

Massive Melbourne reception for PM Modi bowls over Albanese, Victorian Premier

FIFA WC: 'France have unbelievable depth,' says Chhetri ahead of Morocco quarterfinal clash (Photo: Xinhua via IANS)

FIFA WC: 'France have unbelievable depth,' says Chhetri ahead of Morocco quarterfinal clash

Jyoti Mukerji on working alongside Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna in ‘Ikka’: Learned so much

Jyoti Mukerji on working alongside Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna in ‘Ikka’: Learned so much