FIFA WC: Gueye quits Senegal team, demands change in current staff after Belgium loss

New York, July 2 (IANS) Senegal's midfielder Pape Gueye has decided to take a break from playing for his international side while the current management remains in charge. The 27-year-old's decision comes after his side's painful exit from the round of 32 at the FIFA World Cup with a 3-2 defeat to Belgium in a match they had looked to have under control.

Senegal led 2-0 through goals from Habib Diarra and Ismaila Sarr before Romelu Lukaku pulled one back for Belgium in the 86th minute.

Three minutes later, Youri Tielemans made it 2-2, and Belgium completed the comeback with a penalty in the closing minutes of extra time.

After the match, Gueye, who scored twice in Senegal’s victory against Iraq, made his anger clear with a message on social media in which he refused to play again for his country while Pape Thiaw remains the coach.

"I will come back later to say some words about our elimination, but today I am announcing that while this technical staff remains in charge, I will take a rest from the national team," wrote the 27-year-old on Instagram.

Gueye, who plays for La Liga side Villarreal, is a key player for Senegal, and it was a surprise to see him substituted in the 66th minute, a decision that meant he had to watch the collapse from the dugout.

"I feel perfectly good, I was physically fine, it's the coach who decides," he told reporters in the mixed zone after the defeat, as quoted by Xinhua.

Thiaw has been in charge of Senegal since December 2024 and was at the heart of the controversy, which resulted in his side being stripped of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title. His future with the team will be a point of discussion after the round of 32 exit.

--IANS

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