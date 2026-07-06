FIFA WC: FIFA suspends USA forward Folarin Balogun's one-game ban

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) The USA's leading FIFA World Cup 2026 goalscorer Folarin Balogun will be available for selection in Tuesday's Round of 16 match against Belgium after FIFA suspended his one-game ban.

The forward was previously set to serve a one-match suspension after receiving a red card for a foul on Bosnia-Herzegovina defender Tarik Muharemovic in the Round of 32 victory.

USA Soccer said the development is a result of FIFA’s implementation of article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, in which FIFA’s judicial bodies utilised their authority to suspend the disciplinary sanction handed down to Balogun following his sending-off in the last match.

In its statement FIFA said the automatic one-match ban would be suspended for a year. "In line with article 27 of the FIFA disciplinary code, the implementation of the match suspension is suspended for a probationary period of one year. If Folarin Balogun commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension shall be revoked and the sanction enforced without prejudice to any additional sanction imposed for the new infringement," it said in a statement quoted by the US Men's National Team.

However, the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) issue the statement in this regard and said it is "astonished" by Fifa's decision and is "investigating all potential options" in response.

"The Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) is astonished by FIFA's decision to declare suspended United States player Folarin Balogun eligible to play in the USA–Belgium match."

"FIFA bases its decision on Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code. This provision states that the FIFA Disciplinary Committee may decide to suspend the enforcement of a previously imposed disciplinary sanction."

"However, Article 66.4 of the same FIFA Disciplinary Code clearly provides that a red card (sending-off) automatically results in a suspension for the team's next match, as has been the case for all previous red cards issued during this FIFA World Cup. Furthermore, and irrespective of the above, the decision is in direct contradiction with the provisions of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Competition Regulations, as set out in Article 10.5:

"If a player or team official is sent off as a result of a direct or indirect red card (second caution), they will automatically be suspended from their team's subsequent match. In addition, further sanctions may be imposed.

"The automatic nature of such a suspension was also explicitly reaffirmed in FIFA World Cup 2026 Circular No. 16, which was distributed to all participating member associations on 12 May 2026."

"In order to safeguard the legitimate rights of all participating teams and to protect the fundamental principles of fair play in our sport, both at this FIFA World Cup and at future editions of the tournament, the RBFA is investigating all potential options," it said.

--IANS

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