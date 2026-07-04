FIFA WC: England-Mexico last-16 tie to kick-off as scheduled despite weather concerns

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) England's World Cup last-16 tie with Mexico will take place at the originally scheduled time after confusion over a possible time move as weather forecasts suggest there could be thunderstorms at the time of kick-off in Mexico City.

Reports emerged that FIFA was considering bringing the game forward by six hours and was in discussions with the English and Mexican Football Associations.

According to the BBC report, FIFA had been set to reschedule the fixture, but news of the proposal angered both English and Mexican officials.

Football's world governing body then held talks with the English and Mexican football associations on Friday after proposing the match be moved to 19:00 BST (11:30 PM IST) on Sunday, which would have added complications to both teams preparing for the match and also to supporters attending the Azteca Stadium.

Later, on late Friday evening it was confirmed that the original kick-off time for Sunday's game would remain; however, FIFA will continue to monitor the situation, in particular any changes in the weather.

As a result, the game in Mexico City is now due to be played at its original kick-off time 5:30 AM IST (Monday).

As per FIFA Wrld Cup 2026 regulations, the global governing body has the right to "cancel, reschedule or relocate one or more matches (or the entire FIFA World Cup 26) for any reason at its sole discretion, including as a result of force majeure or due to health, safety or security concerns."

After coming from behind to beat DR Congo in what was one of England’s best comeback wins, a tough task awaits the Three Lions against the Mexicans, who have lost just two games in their last 89 home matches. However, a victory would take England into the quarter-finals for the third successive tournament.

--IANS

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