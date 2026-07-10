July 10, 2026 11:46 AM हिंदी

‘Anupamaa’ actress Adrija Roy talks about the growing acceptance of women-led stories on television

‘Anupamaa’ actress Adrija Roy talks about the growing acceptance of women-led stories on television

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) ‘Anupamaa’ actress Adrija Roy has opened up about the changing landscape of television and the growing acceptance of women-led stories.

Speaking to IANS, the actress believes that female characters are now being written with more depth and complexity, offering women more layered and meaningful roles on screen. Sharing her thoughts on the evolving representation of women in the entertainment industry, Adrija said that while there is still scope for further improvement, the audience’s growing acceptance of women-centric narratives is a positive sign for television.

“I think things have changed for the better. Women are getting more layered and meaningful roles now. There is still room for improvement, but the audience is accepting stories led by women, and that’s a positive sign for the industry.”

Further, speaking about the possibility of being typecast after a successful performance, Adrija Roy shared, “When a role becomes popular, people naturally start seeing you in that space because they know you’ve done it well. I don’t blame anyone for that. But as an actor, I would always like to surprise both myself and the audience. I don’t want to keep doing the same kind of character again and again. Every role should teach me something different.”

She added, “Of course, every actor dreams of having plenty of choices, but that’s not always how this industry works. Sometimes a good production house offers you a role that may not be exactly what you imagined. In such situations, I think you have to look at the complete picture—the team, the story and what the character brings to the show. There is no right or wrong answer. Every actor has to make the decision that feels right at that moment.”

The actress also revealed that she has stepped away from opportunities that didn’t feel right creatively. “Yes, I have said no to a few projects. It wasn’t because they were bad, but because I couldn’t connect with the characters. If I don’t believe in a role, it becomes difficult for me to do justice to it. I would rather wait for something that genuinely excites me.”

Adrija Roy is currently seen portraying Rahi Kapadia in the daily soap “Anupamaa,” which features Rupali Ganguly in the lead role.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

‘Anupamaa’ actress Adrija Roy talks about the growing acceptance of women-led stories on television

‘Anupamaa’ actress Adrija Roy talks about the growing acceptance of women-led stories on television

India transformed into a confident, upwardly mobile nation under PM Modi: NZ Trade Minister Todd McClay (IANS Interview)

India transformed into a confident, upwardly mobile nation under PM Modi: NZ Trade Minister (IANS Interview)

Manasi Parekh celebrates 40th b’day by announcing two new films

Manasi Parekh celebrates 40th b’day by announcing two new films

Anupam Kher reveals why playing Ashok Singhal in ‘Shri Ram Bhoomi’ is more than just a role for him

Anupam Kher reveals why playing Ashok Singhal in ‘Shri Ram Bhoomi’ is more than just a role for him

Delighted to witness young sporting talent play cricket, Kabaddi at MCG: PM Modi

Delighted to witness young sporting talent play cricket, Kabaddi at MCG: PM Modi

Dwayne Johnson confesses to stealing prop from ‘Jumanji: Open World’

Dwayne Johnson confesses to stealing prop from ‘Jumanji: Open World’

England defender Guehi doubtful for Norway game

FIFA WC: England defender Guehi doubtful for Norway game

European Parliament passes resolution against abduction, forced conversion of minority girls in Pakistan

European Parliament passes resolution against abduction, forced conversion of minority girls in Pakistan

India-New Zealand trade deal to drive cooperation across sectors: Trade Minister Todd McClay (IANS Interview)

India-New Zealand trade deal to drive cooperation across sectors: Trade Minister Todd McClay (IANS Interview)

Shamita Shetty opens up about endometriosis and perimenopause struggles on ‘All About Her’

Shamita Shetty opens up about endometriosis and perimenopause struggles on ‘All About Her’