Civil society group announces July 15 long march amid growing unrest in PoK

Islamabad, July 10 (IANS) Amid escalating unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) that has left dozens dead, the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) announced a long march towards Muzaffarabad on July 15, while urging the people across the region to join the protest in large numbers.

Citing reports, the JAAC said that another two young men were killed in the firing by the Pakistani forces, as tensions in the occupied territory intensify.

“Every ruler sitting in the Muzaffarabad Assembly is responsible for this massacre - People will remember that the killers of these young men of ours are the Pakistani forces and the rulers of Muzaffarabad,” JAAC posted on X.

“On one side we are lifting the bodies of our young brothers, the remains of those killed a month ago are still kept in custody, and on the other side the rulers are turning this massacre into an election celebration by ignoring it - We will take revenge for the blood of the deceased from these killers,” it added.

Meanwhile, the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) claimed that since June 7, millions of people in PoK have been affected by a prolonged communication blackout, restrictions on movement, shortages of food, medicine and other essential supplies imposed by the Pakistani authorities, in the wake of the continuing civil unrest.

“Peaceful demonstrations, sit-ins and public gatherings have taken place across the region amid growing humanitarian concerns,” it added.

The UKPNP urged the United Nations, the international community, governments and human rights organisations to help protect the lives, dignity and fundamental rights of all civilians and to press Pakistani authorities for an immediate end to violence against peaceful civilians in PoK.

It also urged the global community to seek the lifting of the blockade and restoration of the free movement of people, goods and humanitarian assistance in the occupied territory.

The group called on the Pakistani authorities to bring JAAC leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir and all other detainees and disappeared persons before competent and independent courts without delay.

“Shaukat Nawaz Mir and all persons subjected to enforced disappearance must have their whereabouts immediately disclosed. They must be brought before competent and independent courts without delay and guaranteed access to legal representation, due process and a fair, impartial and public trial in accordance with international human rights standards,” it added.

Expressing grave concern over the escalating human rights abuses in PoK, the United Kingdom Conservative Party leader and MP, Bob Blackman, took to X and posted: “ The killing in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir has not stopped. More lives have been lost, the crackdown is continuing, and still no justice for the victims. We must demand accountability.”

--IANS

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