FIFA WC: Egypt eliminate Australia on PKs for first knockout win

Dallas, July 4 (IANS) Egypt created fresh history as they earned their first knockout win at a FIFA World Cup, beating Australia 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

In their previous match, the Pharaohs had beaten New Zealand to record their first victory on the world stage. Now they are celebrating an Antipodean double after a shootout triumph secured by Hossam Abdelmaguid after misses by Australia’s Harry Souttar and Lucas Herrington.

It marked the third time that Australia had advanced beyond the group stage. They have played three knockout ties at World Cups and lost them all, going down to Italy (1-2) in 2006 and Argentina (1-2) in 2022 before succumbing to Egypt.

Egypt had gained an early lead in the game through Emam Ashour but Mohamed Hany’s second-half own goal meant a tight game went all the way to penalties with Hossam Hassan’s still-unbeaten side prevailing to set up a Round of 16 tie in Atlanta on July 8 against the winners of the Argentina v Cabo Verde tie.

In the two nations' maiden meeting at the global showpiece, Australia almost broke the deadlock just five minutes into the game, when Cristian Volpato's rocket smacked the crossbar.

The African side managed to weather that early siege, and once the tempo and intensity of the Australia press dropped, Egypt found the net in the 13th minute.

The Pharaohs recycled the ball after Emam Ashour's initial effort from a free-kick was blocked. But when the ball was sent back in by Karim Hafez, Ashour headed the cross firmly past Patrick Beach for his second goal of the tournament.

Australia put together several attacks later in the first-half, but Mostafa Shoubir performed well to keep the scoreline down.

Omar Marmoush had a golden opportunity to double the lead straight after the break, but the Manchester City winger sent his effort wide of the post.

Egypt was punished in the 55th minute, when Mohamed Hany accidentally headed Aiden ONeill's free kick into his own net. Hany had also scored an own goal in the group stage.

It is the 13th own goal of the tournament, the most own goals ever in a single edition.

Egypt then kept pressing with long balls, with Ramy Rabia having the chance to grab a winner, but Beach performed a one-handed save, forcing the game into extra time which still ended 1-1.

Australia's Harry Souttar and Lucas Herrington missed their penalties while Egypt players converted all four attempts, including a delicate Panenka penalty from Mohamed Salah.

--IANS

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