July 04, 2026 7:17 PM हिंदी

FIFA WC: Boos greet England as Three Lions arrive in Mexico for round of 16 clash

FIFA WC: Boos greet England as Three Lions arrive in Mexico for round of 16 clash

Mexico City, July 4 (IANS) England received a hostile welcome on their arrival in Mexico City ahead of Monday's FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash, with the Three Lions being greeted by loud boos from home supporters as they reached their team hotel.

The hostile reception underlined the challenge awaiting Thomas Tuchel's side, who will face tournament hosts Mexico in front of a partisan crowd at the Mexico City Stadium, where more than 80,000 fans are expected to create an intimidating atmosphere.

England had delayed their journey from their training base in Kansas City to Mexico City as long as possible in a bid to keep their tactical preparations away from public view before the knockout encounter.

However, despite the carefully planned arrival, the team bus was met by jeers and chants from Mexico supporters gathered outside the hotel.

The Football Association has also strengthened security arrangements around the England camp before the crucial fixture. Police officers and security personnel have been deployed around the team's hotel, while additional measures have been introduced to help the squad prepare without disruption, according to goal.com.

England are expected to face one of their toughest assignments of the tournament. Besides the hostile home support, the players will also have to cope with the high altitude of Mexico City, where the stadium sits more than 2,200 metres above sea level.

The FA has also reportedly secured extra security around the team hotel after Ecuador complained to FIFA that its players were disturbed by loud noise outside their accommodation before their Round-of-32 defeat to Mexico.

England will take on Mexico on Monday, with the winners booking a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals.

England and Mexico have played each other just nine times in men's international football, with England leading the head-to-head record with 6 wins, Mexico winning 2, and 1 draw.

--IANS

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