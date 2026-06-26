FIFA WC: Battling draw sends Japan and Sweden through to knockouts

Arlington, June 26 (IANS) Daizen Maeda and Anthony Elanga traded quick-fire goals as a hard-fought 1-1 draw has taken Japan and Sweden through to the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage.

Japan arrived at Dallas Stadium knowing a draw would secure a top-two finish, while Sweden needed all three points to leapfrog their opponents into second place.

Japan, who qualified as Group F runners-up, will now face Brazil in Houston on June 30, while Sweden must wait to see who they will take on as secure rpud of 32 spot as one of the eight best third-placed teams.

Daizen Maeda opened the scoring in the second half, putting the finishing touch on a flowing Japan move 11 minutes after the break. Sweden didn't take that hit lying down, though, and hit back just six minutes later.

Anthony Elanga picked the ball up on the right wing, cut inside and curled a sumptuous left-footed effort into the corner. Graham Potter's side came closest to winning it when Alexander Isak had a header tipped on to the bar by Zion Suzuki late on.

Japan soon began to assert control, dictating the tempo and forcing Graham Potter's charges deep inside their own half. Daizen Maeda headed narrowly wide early on, before Yukinari Sugawara tested Jacob Zetterstrom for the first time.

Keito Nakamura went even closer to breaking the deadlock, but his cleverly disguised effort was brilliantly tipped around the post, reports FIFA.

Japan broke the deadlock ten minutes after the restart when Maeda latched on to a superb Ritsu Doan through ball and finished smartly into the corner. Their lead lasted just a few minutes, though, with Anthony Elanga firing in a ferocious 20-yard shot to restore parity.

With Sweden in the ascendancy, Zion Suzuki denied Alexander Isak and Elanga goals that would have sent Sweden through in second place as a gripping contest ended all square.

--IANS

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