FIFA WC: 'A proud moment for South Africa', says the Govt as it hails nation's first knockout spot

Johannesburg, June 25 (IANS) The South African government hailed the Bafana Bafana's historic qualification for the knockout stage in the FIFA World Cup 2026, describing the achievement as "a proud moment for South Africa" after the national team progressed beyond the group phase for the first time.

South Africa secured a place in the Round of 32 with a 1-0 victory over South Korea in its final Group A match, finishing second in the standings and extending its campaign into the knockout rounds.

Congratulating the team, the government praised the players for their determination and composure on one of football's biggest stages.

"The impressive result is a proud moment for South Africa and reflects the team's determination, discipline, and fighting spirit on one of the world's biggest sporting stages," the government said in a statement as quoted by Xinhua.

The government added that the team's performance had generated excitement and unity across the country, inspiring South Africans both at home and abroad. It also expressed confidence that Bafana Bafana would continue to represent the nation proudly as the tournament progresses.

The achievement marks a watershed moment for South African football. In their previous World Cup appearances in 1998, 2002, and 2010, Bafana Bafana failed to advance beyond the group stage. Their victory over South Korea has now rewritten that history.

Head coach Hugo Broos credited his side's tactical discipline and effective use of pace for the result.

"We played a very good game tactically. We had very quick players on the pitch, and we used them very well. We found the spaces at the right moments," Broos said after the match.

Former South Africa international Edward Motale also welcomed the breakthrough, describing it as an important step forward for football in the country.

"We have never gone beyond the first round before, so this is a step in the right direction," Motale said.

The result triggered celebrations among supporters across South Africa, many of whom woke up in the early hours to watch the decisive encounter.

South Africa will now face co-host Canada in the Round of 32 in Los Angeles on June 28, seeking to continue its historic World Cup run.

--IANS

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