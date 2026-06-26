FIFA WC 2026: When and where to watch France vs Norway, know details

Boston, June 26 (IANS) All eyes will be on two of the most exciting upcoming superstars of this generation, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, when they both clash against each other for the first time in FIFA World Cup history, when Mbappe's France will take on Haaland's Norway at the Boston Stadium on Saturday (IST).

France and Norway made light work of Senegal and Iraq, with the two centre-forwards both scoring twice in each game. It gives the match the feel of a showdown between the two irrepressible strikers, and the result was their sides qualifying for the round of 32.

Haaland and Mbappe have faced each other before at the club level, but this will be their first meeting on the international stage. The two players have followed quite different paths to get where they are. Haaland, 25, is relishing his first World Cup like a child going to his first theme park.

Mbappe, however, feels right at home in the competition as this is his third World Cup, at the age of 27. Mbappe has an incredible strike rate of 16 goals in 16 World Cup matches, with only Lionel Messi ahead of him on the all-time top scorers’ list.

Mbappe won the World Cup in 2018 and was a runner-up in 2022, while he reached the knockout stages of the 2020 and 2024 editions of the UEFA European Championship. Haaland, however, is playing at his first major tournament. The Norwegian does possess one major honour that Mbappe still lacks, though, hoisting the UEFA Champions League with Manchester City in 2023.

How to watch France vs Norway live in India:

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 football matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. A subscription will be needed.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Key details

Date and kick-off time: Saturday, June 27, 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Boston Stadium, Boston

Referee: Michael Oliver

Squads

France -

Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan, Robin Risser, Brice Samba

Defenders: Lucas Digne, Malo Gusto, Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konaté, Jules Kounde, Maxence Lacroix, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano

Midfielders: N'Golo Kanté, Manu Koné, Adrien Rabiot, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Warren Zaire-Emery

Forwards: Maghnes Akliouche, Bradley Barcola, Rayan Cherki, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Marcus Thuram

Norway -

Goalkeepers: Orjan Haskjold Nyland, Egil Selvik, Sander Tangvik

Defenders: Kristoffer Vassbakk Ajer, Fredrik Bjorkan, Henrik Falchener, Sondre Langas, Torbjorn Heggem, Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, Julian Ryerson, David Møller Wolfe, Leo Ostigard

Midfielders: Thelonious Aasgaard, Fredrik Aursnes, Patrick Berg, Sander Berge, Oscar Bobb, Jens Petter Hauge, Antonio Nusa, Andreas Schjelderup, Morten Thorsby, Kristian Thorstvedt, Martin Odegaard

Forwards: Erling Haaland, Jorgen Strand Larsen, Alexander Sorloth

--IANS

sds/