FIFA WC 2026: 'We are operating on another level now,' says Morocco coach Ouahbi on reaching last 32

Atlanta, June 25 (IANS) Morocco head coach Mohamed Ouahbi said his side are 'operating on another level' after the Atlas Lions secured a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 with a 4-2 victory over Haiti.

The win ensured Morocco's progression from Group C and marked the first time the North African nation has scored four goals in a World Cup match. The result also continued Morocco's impressive recent World Cup record, with the team registering five wins across the last two editions of the tournament.

"We are operating on another level," Ouahbi said after his side confirmed qualification for the knockout stage, highlighting the progress Morocco have made in recent years.

Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, one of the key figures from Morocco's historic run to the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup, believes the team has continued to evolve and now expects to compete with the world's leading nations.

"It's something really special and, above all, it's exciting. I think as a team we're improving, although that doesn't always show in the results, because winning depends on so many things. Hopefully, luck will be on our side, and we can go a long way," Bonou told FIFA.

Morocco's current squad reflects the country's growing depth of talent. Fourteen players in the squad were born in 2000 or later, with only Azzedine Ounahi and Bilal El Khannouss having experienced the memorable run to the World Cup semifinals in Qatar.

Ouahbi, who guided Morocco to the FIFA U-20 World Cup title in 2025, has overseen the emergence of several young players into the senior side.

Among them is Crystal Palace defender Chadi Riad, who has started all three group-stage matches in his first World Cup appearance.

"We're doing some great things, and we're all pulling in the same direction. I'm really happy and proud of the team," Riad said.

"They did a great job in 2022, and it means we have some fantastic role models. They are the players we look up to. We don't want to fall short of that performance - we want to be like them. We are a young team, but a very ambitious one," He added.

Bounou echoed those sentiments, stressing the importance of preserving the spirit that carried Morocco to unprecedented success four years ago.

"I think that in the matches we have played, you can see the players playing with a lot of heart, just as we did in 2022," he said. "The team is still the same. We, more experienced players, have to keep passing that on and hope the results go our way," he said.

--IANS

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