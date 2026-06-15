FIFA WC 2026: 'There is no shame in losing to a team like Germany,' admits Curacao coach Advocaat

Houstan, June 15 (IANS) Curacao head coach Dick Advocaat urged his players to remain positive after their huge 7-1 loss to Germany in their opening Group E match at the FIFA World Cup, saying qualification for the tournament itself was already a remarkable achievement for the Caribbean side.

Curacao briefly stunned its more illustrious opponent by drawing level at 1-1 midway through the first half after Livano Comenencia scored the team's first-ever goal at a World Cup finals.

However, Germany's superior quality and depth ultimately proved decisive as the four-time world champion pulled away to secure a comprehensive victory.

Speaking after the match, Advocaat acknowledged the gap between the two teams but insisted the result should not overshadow what his players had accomplished by reaching the tournament, reports Xinhua.

"Germany is one of the strongest teams in the competition, and we knew it would be a difficult challenge," the 78-year-old Dutchman said. "Of course, the scoreline is disappointing, but I don't believe there is any shame in losing to a team of that calibre."

Advocaat said Curacao had hoped to make life difficult for Germany but was punished for defensive mistakes and struggled to cope with the Europeans' attacking quality, particularly in the second half.

The veteran coach said his immediate focus would be on helping the players recover mentally before their next group-stage fixture against Ecuador.

"We have to keep our confidence and continue believing in ourselves," he said. "This is our first World Cup, and there is still a lot to play for in the remaining matches.

Advocaat praised Curacao supporters who travelled to Houston and created a vibrant atmosphere throughout the match.

He said the enthusiasm shown by the fans reflected the significance of the team's historic campaign and expressed hope that the players would continue to enjoy the experience of competing on football's biggest stage.

Curacao will next face Ecuador, while Germany will take on Cote d'Ivoire.

--IANS

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