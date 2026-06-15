FIFA WC 2026: 'Coming back twice gave us great confidence', says Japan coach after Dutch stalemate

Dallas (US), June 15 (IANS) Japan head coach Hajime Moriyasu said his team gained confidence from a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands in their FIFA World Cup Group F opener, while also admitting disappointment at failing to secure victory.

Japan came from behind twice to earn a point against one of the tournament favourites the Netherlands.

"I am not satisfied with only one point, but I believe this point is worth more than a point," Moriyasu said, as quoted by Xinhua. "The players executed our game plan well and showed strong response under pressure. Coming back twice has given us great confidence."

He praised Japan's resilience against a top-level opponent. "The Netherlands is a very strong side," he said. "Our players stayed united, showed toughness and fighting spirit, and although we are disappointed not to win, this match will help us go forward."

Moriyasu said Japan would continue to improve by learning from elite opposition, noting the growing number of Japanese players competing in Europe and the steady development of youth and coaching systems at home.

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman said he could accept the result but felt his team could have managed key moments better.

"I can accept the result. Japan also created chances," Koeman said. "It was a high-level match and both teams can take positives."

He said Japan's deeper defensive approach made it difficult for the Netherlands to find space. "They normally press high, but this time they sat deeper, which made it hard to break them down," he said.

Koeman defended his substitutions after the Netherlands lost control late in the match, saying they were aimed at stabilising the midfield and reducing pressure. He also criticised his team's defending for Japan's equalizer, saying they failed to deal with the situation around the ball while praising Japan's quality and fighting spirit.

"Don't underestimate Japan," he said. "After leading twice, we wanted to win, but they kept fighting, and they are a very good side."

Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada, who scored the late equaliser, expressed the team's aim to win the World Cup. "We hope to go further in this World Cup. Of course, there are still many areas we need to improve, but I believe we have the potential," he said.

"Compared with the last World Cup, we are more experienced now. Many players are playing in top European clubs, and we face top players every day. That is the biggest difference from before," Kamada added.

--IANS

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