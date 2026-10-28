FIFA U15 WC: India go down to Honduras in Tier C Round of 32

Baku, Oct 28 (IANS) India lost 1-2 to Honduras in Tier C's Round of 32 of the FIFA U15 World Cup here at Hovsan Competition Complex on Wednesday.

Honduras broke the deadlock through Danio Flores (18’) and led at half-time. India equalised in the second half through Ronandev Aheibam (31’), before the Central Americans reclaimed the lead through Alejandro Amaya (36’).

With all 189 teams continuing to play for position until the final day of the tournament, India will now move to the Round of 16 of the lower bracket and contest for positions 81 to 96.

India will now face Trinidad and Tobago, who lost 2-4 to France in their Round of 32, later in the evening.

Both sides enjoyed spells of equal possession early in the first half. However, Honduras started to contain India’s build-up with a higher press.

India had two real chances in the first half through Ronandev Aheibam and Nara Meitei Loushambam. In the fourth minute, Ronandev had an attempt from the edge of the box, but it cleared the crossbar. Then in the 15th minute, Nara's free-kick from just outside the area narrowly sailed high.

But the Central American outfit were the first to punch in on the scoresheet through Danio Flores. In the 18th minute, a miscued pass from goalkeeper Jenit Ningthoujam allowed Flores to intercept and finish past him to put Honduras ahead.

Honduras then went on to maintain pressure on the Blue Colts' defence after the resumption of play. In the 22nd minute, Jeffrey Lara cut inside from the left and sent a right-footed curler above the crossbar.

India’s persistence paid off in the 31st minute through a moment of individual brilliance. Setting up the attack, R Lalremruatfela found Ronandev on the right wing, who unleashed a cross-turned shot into the far top corner, beating Honduras keeper Santiago Borjas to level the score at 1-1.

India looked for a second goal and tried to complete the comeback. In the 33rd minute, Lalremruatfela saw his free kick land in the gloves of Borjas before Nibas Meetei Wahengbam intercepted a clearance in the attacking third, only to be denied by an advancing Borjas. Muhammad Sohil Khan then saw his long-range attempt drift wide of the post.

India were made to pay for their missed opportunities as Honduras reclaimed the lead in the 37th minute. Josue Linares made a cutback from the by-line. Sohil tried to clear, but the ball, unluckily, ricocheted off Jenit into the path of Alejandro Amaya, who turned in the loose ball into the empty net at the first chance.

India had one last opportunity to find another equaliser, as in the last few seconds, Nara’s long-range attempt unluckily crashed off the crossbar.

--IANS

bc/vi