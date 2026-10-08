FIA declares heat hazard for Singapore GP

Singapore, Oct 8 (IANS) FIA has declared a heat hazard for the Singapore Grand Prix for a second consecutive year, marking the fourth time this year that the designation has been used in Formula 1.

Singapore GP follows the Austrian, Italian and last weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia in being declared a heat-hazard race this year.

"In accordance with Article B1.5.10 of the FIA F1 Regulations, having received a forecast from the Official Weather Service predicting that the Heat Index will be greater than 31.0 C at some time during the Sprint or Race at this event, a Heat Hazard is declared for both the Sprint and Race," said Rui Marques, FIA Formula 1 race director.

The Singapore Grand Prix will host Round 17 of the 2026 Formula 1 season this weekend, marking the last leg of a triple-header sequence of races.

Round 17 could see more extreme track temperatures following those experienced in Sepang last weekend, while there is also the possibility of showers across the event. That could make things tricky for the teams to manage, especially given that this is a Sprint weekend.

Warm and humid conditions are expected on Friday, with a high temperature of 33 degrees and a low of 26C. There is a 30 per cent chance of rain during the afternoon and early evening, and moderate winds averaging 7.6kph with gusts up to 25.2kph may provide some relief.

Track temperatures are expected to peak at around 55-56C again, making it essential for teams to manage tyre performance in the heat during FP1. Track temperatures should cool considerably into the evening for sprint qualifying.

The weather forecast for Saturday indicates warm and humid conditions. Temperatures will peak at 33C and drop to a minimum of 26C, with a heat index of at least 36-38C emphasising the muggy atmosphere. A 40 per cent chance of precipitation will exist during the afternoon, with light winds averaging 5-10kph and gusts reaching 25-30kph.

Track temperatures may soar to around 55C again, which could influence tyre performance during the Sprint. Track temperatures should cool considerably by the qualifying session.

The weather for race day is expected to be warm and humid with a high of 33C and a low of 26C. There is a moderate chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm again during the mid/late afternoon, with a 40% probability of precipitation. Winds will be gentle, averaging 5-10kph with gusts up to 20-25kph. Track temperatures are projected to reach 54-56C again during the early to mid-afternoon, though will cool considerably before the F1 race.

A 'heat hazard' can be declared if pre-weekend weather forecasts predict temperatures of 31 Celcius or above at some point during a Sprint or Grand Prix.

This means drivers can use the cooling, which has a "sole purpose" of providing additional cooling for drivers under a ‘heat hazard’ scenario. Several components are involved, including a pump, plumbing and thermal store, with cold fluid generated by the system delivered to the drivers through a special fireproof vest featuring various tubes.

All of the core system components must be fitted to cars, though drivers are currently permitted to choose whether or not they wear the vest itself as work continues on fine-tuning the design.

--IANS

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