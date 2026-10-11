Festive e-commerce sales hit Rs 24,000 crore in first two days: Report

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) India's leading e-commerce marketplaces witnessed a strong start to the festive shopping season, generating an estimated Rs 24,000 crore in sales during the first two days as consumers stepped up purchases across smartphones, electronics, appliances and fashion categories, a report has said.

According to Redseer Strategy Consultants, online platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho and Ajio recorded gross merchandise value (GMV) of more than $2.5 billion, or about Rs 24,200 crore, during the opening two days of festive sales.

The consultancy estimated that 8-9 crore orders were placed by shoppers across the country, while around 6-6.5 crore consumers participated in the shopping event.

The sales value was nearly six times higher than the average daily business-as-usual run rate, highlighting the scale of festive-season spending.

Smartphones remained the largest contributor to overall sales, accounting for 38-40 per cent of total GMV, translating into an estimated Rs 9,100-9,600 crore.

Consumer electronics emerged as the second-largest category, contributing around 25-27 per cent of total sales, or roughly Rs 6,000-6,500 crore.

Fashion products accounted for 15-18 per cent of overall sales, generating an estimated Rs 3,630-4,350 crore during the period, the report noted.

Demand for large appliances and electronics remained particularly strong. Televisions, refrigerators and air conditioners together accounted for more than two-thirds of large-appliance sales.

Among televisions, 55-inch models from brands such as TCL, LG, Samsung and Xiaomi dominated demand, representing more than three-fourths of the top-selling stock-keeping units.

Redseer noted that electronics had already posted growth of over 20 per cent in the first half of 2026 as consumers accelerated purchases amid expectations of higher prices later in the year.

During the first two days of festive sales, electronics orders surged to nearly 14 times their normal daily levels, supported by robust demand for laptops and internet-connected devices.

Fashion also emerged as a major growth driver, with GMV in the segment rising 22-25 per cent year-on-year. Sales in the category were three to five times higher than average daily levels, aided by demand for affordable festive apparel, particularly in Tier 2 cities and smaller towns.

--IANS

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