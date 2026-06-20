Festival for Kolkata: City prepares for 'first large-scale' Yoga Day celebrations

Kolkata, June 20 (IANS) As Kolkata prepares for a massive International Yoga Day event on Sunday, to be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yoga practitioners called it a "festival" for the city, stressing that they have never witnessed something of this sort in West Bengal.

Speaking to IANS, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary of the Ministry of AYUSH, said: "This is the first time in Kolkata that this event is being held in West Bengal, and there is a lot of excitement here to welcome our Prime Minister."

He added: "During yesterday's 'Run for Yoga' event, around 10,000 people ran at 5:30 in the morning, in the presence of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari."

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha mentioned that a "big carnival" has been scheduled for today.

"There will be a large drone show (at the carnival). Around 500 boats will come together to attempt a world record. Tomorrow morning, the Prime Minister will lead the event here. Around 30,000 people are expected to be present at this venue. Not just individuals, but 10 lakh events will join PM Modi for the yoga event," he said.

Expressing gratitude to PM Modi and CM Adhikari for organising such a large-scale yoga event in the city, yoga instructor Raaikotha said: "This time it is not just yoga; it will be a festival of yoga."

"I have been in this profession for the last 10 years, but such kind of an event has never been organised (in West Bengal). We are very happy with this celebration. Yoga should be performed in every home. More such kind of programmes should be held in Kolkata," she told IANS.

Yogacharya Umang Tyagi said he was proud to have had an opportunity to perform yoga with PM Modi.

"When your leader steps forward and does something like this, it inspires you to do the same," he said.

About the theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', he said: "India has the maximum number of youth population in the world, so if now we look after our health and lifestyle, we will age gracefully."

While emphasising that Kolkata has been a "hub of creativity", influencer Rohit Bose said: "Something different is happening here for the first time. I think the people of Kolkata will also be encouraged to adopt yoga in their lives."

---IANS

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