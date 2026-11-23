New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) India's fertiliser subsidy bill could climb to around Rs 2.5 lakh crore in 2026-27, significantly higher than the budgeted Rs 1.71 lakh crore as elevated global prices of raw materials and finished nutrients increase government support requirements, industry body the Fertiliser Association of India (FAI) said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, FAI Chairman S. Sankarasubramanian said the subsidy outgo is likely to be about 46 per cent higher than the allocation provided in the Union Budget for the current fiscal year.

Apart from that, the industry body also projected a moderation in fertiliser usage, estimating total nutrient consumption at 65-67 million tonnes in 2026-27, compared with around 70 million tonnes in the previous year, primarily due to lower rainfall.

Sankarasubramanian said subsidy support for phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilisers alone is expected to be around Rs 1 lakh crore during the current financial year.

Highlighting the need to encourage balanced nutrient application, he advocated extending the Nutrient-Based Subsidy (NBS) framework to urea, similar to the mechanism currently followed for phosphatic and potassic fertilisers.

Industry experts have long argued that the existing subsidy structure disproportionately favours urea, resulting in imbalanced fertiliser consumption patterns and adverse impacts on soil health.

The FAI chairman also noted that international urea prices have moderated in recent months and are currently around $350 per tonne, although broader global nutrient and raw material costs continue to influence the subsidy burden borne by the government.

The government had earmarked Rs 1.71 lakh crore for fertiliser subsidies in the 2026-27 Budget.

Additionally, the government had approved the Nutrient-Based Subsidy (NBS) rates for Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilisers for Rabi 2026-27 earlier in November in view of the recent trends in the international prices of fertilisers & inputs.

The rates are applicable from 1 October 2026 to 31 March 2027, the government said.

“The tentative outlay for Rabi 2026-27 is approximately Rs 62,370.02 crore. This is over 64 per cent higher than the Rs 37,952.29 crore allocated for Rabi 2025-26,” according to an official statement.

--IANS

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