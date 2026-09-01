Federer receives Hall of Fame ring during special US Open return

New York, Sep 1 (IANS) Roger Federer was honoured at the US Open on Tuesday (IST) as the Swiss great received his International Tennis Hall of Fame ring at Arthur Ashe Stadium, two days after his formal induction in Newport.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion returned to one of the sport's biggest stages for the occasion, with former World No. 1 Kim Clijsters, the International Tennis Hall of Fame Co-President and a 2017 inductee, presenting him with the ring before a packed stadium.

Federer held up his hand to display the honour and punched the air as the Arthur Ashe crowd rose to celebrate one of tennis' most decorated players.

"What a pleasure to be back in New York. The trip, playing out here last Tuesday with the legends, getting the chance to thank everybody who has always supported me here in New York has been incredible... Getting inducted into the International Hall of Fame, it gave me a chance to look back at all the incredible people that have helped me along the way, the game I love so much and what it gave me,” Federer said, as quoted by ATP.

Federer was inducted into the Hall of Fame alongside former American player and broadcaster Mary Carillo on Saturday, adding another landmark honour to a career that produced 103 tour-level titles and 20 Grand Slam trophies. The Swiss maestro also spent 310 weeks at the top of the ATP rankings.

His visit to New York had already included a return to the court last week during an exhibition featuring members of the ATP No. 1 Club. Federer played a set against Andy Roddick before joining John McEnroe to take on Roddick and Andre Agassi.

Monday's appearance, meanwhile, also saw Federer take in the opening-round match of American Ben Shelton before receiving his Hall of Fame ring.

Shelton recovered from a difficult start to defeat Tallon Griekspoor 1-6, 6-1, 7-6(3), 6-2 and move into the next round at Flushing Meadows.

The American, backed by a lively Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd, regrouped after dropping the opening set and gradually took control of the contest. The victory continued a strong spell for Shelton, who successfully defended his ATP Masters 1000 title in Canada less than three weeks ago.

For Federer, however, the night belonged to a different kind of celebration, a return to the stadium where he had created countless memories, this time to receive recognition for a career that has secured its place among tennis' greatest.

--IANS

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