FBI to reveal suspect details after attack: Kash Patel​

Washington, April 27 (IANS) FBI Director Kash Patel said Monday that authorities will soon disclose “great detail” about the armed suspect who targeted members of the administration, as investigators race to piece together the motive and movements behind the incident.​

In a Fox News interview, Patel said the bureau had moved with unusual speed following the attack, dispatching teams nationwide and consolidating evidence at its laboratories in Quantico. “We immediately, for the FBI, dispatched evidence response teams and mobile Command Centre, stood up our NC3 National Crisis Coordination Centre at headquarters, and flexed in our expert capabilities and technical analysis,” he said.​

He said investigators conducted “interviews literally across the country in multiple jurisdictions in less than 24 hours” and transported evidence using FBI aircraft “so it could be analysed quickly.”​

The suspect, who allegedly travelled cross-country, appears to have purchased firearms “within the past couple of years,” Patel said, adding that questions remain over whether he carried the weapons during transit.​

Authorities are still examining the motive. “As far as motivation, we are still looking into that. It appears he was targeting members of the administration,” Patel noted.​

The FBI has deployed its Behavioural Analysis Unit to build a psychological and evidentiary profile of the suspect. Patel described the process as reviewing “emails, social media postings, witness interviews, interviews with people, family, friends, and neighbours” to present “a complete picture of this individual’s mindset and intent.”​

However, he declined to confirm whether the suspect had previously been on the bureau’s radar, saying such details would be revealed in the criminal complaint. “All those questions will be answered… I just can’t get ahead of my partners at the Department of Justice,” he said.​

Weapons recovered at the scene, including shell casings and ballistics evidence, have been sent to FBI laboratories for analysis. “That information will be included… in the criminal complaint that’s coming,” Patel added.​

He said investigators had already reconstructed the suspect’s movements, including “what he did, how he got there, when he got there… how he was able to get through security undetected.”​

Patel emphasised the scale of the threat, noting the presence of top officials at the venue. “This was almost the entirety of the president’s cabinet… and 2,000 members of the media,” he said, adding that the findings would be presented “in less than 36 hours, almost exactly what happened.”​

The FBI chief acknowledged security lapses, calling a previous incident a “total failure,” but said agencies were already reassessing protocols. “We’re going to learn from this one… and ensure our cabinet, our protectees and the American civilian population is as best protected as possible,” he said.​

He also indicated that future events would see tighter security coordination among federal and local agencies. “The security posture… is going to be completely different,” Patel said.​

Patel credited Donald Trump for pushing for the rapid disclosure of findings. “America deserves answers… and we’re going to give them to you,” he said.​

The FBI is expected to present its findings alongside the Justice Department once the criminal complaint is formally filed. ​

--IANS

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