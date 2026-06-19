Ahead of Father’s Day, Niharika Chouksey shares how her father adds up to her silent strength

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Actress Niharika Chouksey, who essays the role of Anu in the television show ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’, has shared how her father’s presence manifests as a silent strength in her life.

Ahead of Father’s Day, the actress shared that her father has stood by her through thick and thin to make her life beautiful.

She told IANS, “I truly believe parents are life’s biggest blessings and for me, my dad is my real-life superhero. Everything that he has done has always come from a place of love and with one intention to make my life beautiful and secure. He has stood by me through every phase and has always protected me in ways I cannot even explain. My father is someone who never likes it when anyone says anything against me because he has always been my biggest supporter and protector”.

She further mentioned, “There is a different kind of strength that comes from knowing your father is beside you. When he is with me, I genuinely feel like I don’t need anything else because I know he will always catch me when I fall and help me stand again. This Father’s Day, I just want to thank him for being my constant support, my safe space and my biggest blessing”.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress was recently seen in a bridal look in her show ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’.

Talking about the same, the actress earlier told IANS, “Naturally, this moment feels extremely special because ever since the show started, I’ve constantly received messages from fans asking, ‘When will we finally get to see Anu and Arya together?’ People have rooted for their love story through every twist, every heartbreak, and every challenge, so finally reaching this moment feels very emotional and satisfying, not just for the audience but for all of us as well”.

The show captures the nuances of middle-class life, from family bonds and dreams to the balancing act between tradition and modernity, making it a genuine favourite among audiences. ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’ airs on Zee TV.

--IANS

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