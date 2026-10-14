Farrhana Bhatt shares unseen glimpses with Rubina Dilaik, Avinash Mishra from ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’ shoot

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Actress Farrhana Bhatt has shared a series of unseen glimpses from the shoot of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’, offering fans a peek into her off-screen moments with fellow contestants Rubina Dilaik, Avinash Mishra, Orry and others.

The actress posted pictures from her time on the stunt-based reality show, capturing moments of travel and celebrations. In one picture, she is seen posing for a selfie with Rubina and Avinash, while other pictures feature her enjoying the trip, sipping coffee and posing against the backdrop of scenic locations.

She also shared pictures from a hotel celebration, dressed in winter outfits during the trip, and moments with the contestants as they bonded away from the stunt arena.

Farrhana first grabbed attention with her stint in the reality show, ‘Bigg Boss 19’, where her outspoken personality, fiery temper and confrontational approach made her one of the season’s most discussed contestants.

Although she was initially evicted by her fellow housemates, she returned through a twist and went on to finish as the first runner-up, losing the title to Gaurav Khanna.

During her stint on the Salman Khan-hosted show, Farrhana frequently found herself at the centre of arguments. Her choice of words during heated exchanges and her tendency to react strongly drew criticism, with Salman reprimanding her on many occasions during ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’.

However, she continued to stand her ground and remained a prominent presence throughout the season.

Following ‘Bigg Boss 19’, Farrhana took on another challenge with ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

During the grand finale of the show, she spoke about the anxiety she experienced before tasks and how the experience pushed her beyond her perceived limits. She also shared a warm bond with Rubina, describing her as a confident, caring and supportive person.

Beyond reality television, Farrhana has also given fans glimpses of her life in Kashmir. Hailing from Srinagar, the actress has often expressed pride in her roots and shared videos showcasing the region’s natural beauty, traditions and culture.

–IANS

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