Farrhana Bhatt: Manifested getting to perform a car stunt in front of Rohit Shetty

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) Farrhana Bhatt, who is currently seen on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', has shared that she manifested getting to perform a car stunt in front of filmmaker and show’s host Rohit Shetty, who is renowned for his gravity-defying car stunts in his movies.

In the upcoming episode, Farrhana will finally be seen performing a stunt she manifested.

Talking about the same, Farrhana said in a statement: “Honestly, getting to do a car stunt on Khatron Ke Khiladi was my dream for this season. Before even signing the show, my doctors told me to back off and not push myself because of my health issues.”

She added: “Moreover, the exhaustion of this whole journey made me just want to slam on the brakes and quit. But I manifested getting to perform a car stunt in front of Rohit Shetty sir.”

Farrhana said that she wasn’t going to let fear or her health hold her back.

“So the second I got behind that wheel, every doubt went straight to the backseat. Of course, doing a car stunt under Rohit sir’s mentorship brings a completely different level of pressure, given that he is the undisputed king of car action!”

Farrhana said that with every fibre of her being, she wanted to nail the stunt she had prayed for.

She said: “But there were so many crazy and unexpected roadblocks. At one point, it felt like I was being directed by Rohit sir in a full-blown action movie. And on the other hand I thought, 'Wow, you really need to be careful what you wish for!' But the impact of that stunt is such that every single time I get into the driver's seat, this wild adventure is going to flash right before my eyes.”

The show airs on COLORS & JioHotstar.

--IANS

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