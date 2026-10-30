Farmers welcome 24th PM-KISAN instalment, say assistance will help buy seeds, reduce debt

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Farmers across the country welcomed the release of the 24th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on Friday, saying the financial assistance would help them purchase seeds and fertilisers, support agricultural activities and reduce their dependence on loans.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released more than Rs 18,680 crore to over 9.34 crore farmer families across the country from Bhildi in Gujarat's Banaskantha district. The instalment was released as part of the national-level PM Kisan Utsav Diwas, organised under the Prime Minister's leadership.

Farmers said the direct financial assistance was particularly useful during the sowing season, when agricultural households need funds to purchase essential inputs and manage other expenses.

A farmer who has been practising natural farming for 15 years said the scheme's assistance helped him purchase seeds, while government support had also encouraged him to continue with sustainable agricultural practices.

“The financial assistance being distributed under this scheme today also helps us with purchasing seeds for sowing. Natural farming has also brought us many benefits through government support,” he said.

The farmer added that he had been growing vegetables for the past eight years and was receiving good prices for his produce, with local consumers increasingly supporting his efforts.

Another farmer, speaking to reporters at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Kharpudi, said he had watched the programme live at the centre and received a message confirming the transfer of Rs 2,000 shortly after it concluded. He said the assistance was particularly significant given the drought conditions facing Maharashtra, where farmers often have to contend with uncertainty over agricultural output and income.

Speaking to IANS, farmer Shashi Bhushan Pathak said the assistance would provide farmers with some financial security and ease the pressure of meeting household expenses.

“Farmers will be able to work without pressure now. Earlier, we had to take debt to be able to feed ourselves. Now we are secure,” he said.

Pathak said the scheme was beneficial for those receiving the money, as the funds could help ease their financial burden and reduce outstanding debt. He also thanked the Prime Minister for the initiative, while noting that some farmers continued to face difficulties in receiving their dues.

In Jharkhand, farmer Shyam Kumar said the financial assistance could be used for several agricultural requirements, including purchasing seeds for growing foodgrains and buying fertilisers.

“We have immense benefits from the PM's scheme. The money we will get now can be used for multiple aspects, including buying seeds for the production of grains and fertilisers. This is a big financial help from the PM,” he said.

Kumar also welcomed the reported extension of the scheme until 2031 and urged the government to introduce more initiatives that could provide long-term benefits to farmers.

Another farmer from Jharkhand, Baidyanath, expressed satisfaction with the continuation of the scheme, saying that sustained financial assistance would help farmers maintain agricultural activities, including seed production.

The latest instalment adds to the cumulative assistance provided under PM-KISAN since its launch. According to figures cited by Gujarat Minister Jitu Vaghani, the first 23 instalments had resulted in the disbursement of more than Rs 4.47 lakh crore to over 11 crore farmer families across the country.

The scheme provides eligible farming families with direct financial assistance, intended to help meet agricultural and household expenses. Farmers' responses highlighted its role in providing immediate liquidity, particularly for those who struggle to access formal credit or manage rising cultivation costs.

--IANS

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