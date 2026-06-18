Farhan Akhtar reveals what drew him towards acting despite being a director

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Actor Farhan Akhtar has opened up about his journey into acting.

He revealed how a series of early opportunities eventually shaped his decision to step in front of the camera. Despite already being an established director, he said these experiences encouraged him to explore acting further. Reflecting on his initial experiences, Farhan told IANS that working on projects like “The Fakir of Venice” and “Rock On” played a key role in sparking his interest in acting and encouraged him to explore it further.

Farhan shared, “It was a combination of a few things that happened together. One was a friend of mine Anand Surapur, who was directing his film The Fakir of Venice. He was very adamant that I play the lead in his film. That was the first acting experience that I had. I enjoyed that experience.”

“Then I met Gattu (Abhisek Kapoor) and Rock On!! happened. So out of the exploration of acting through those films is where I felt there is a lot of possibility to try and do more, which is why I subsequently did Luck By Chance, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, and Dil Dhadakne Do.”

For the unversed, Farhan Akhtar began his career as a director with “Dil Chahta Hai,” a coming-of-age film that went on to achieve cult status. He later directed “Lakshya,” the action thriller “Don,” and its sequel “Don 2.”

He made his acting debut with the musical drama “Rock On” which also earned him a National Film Award for Best Hindi Film as a producer. Over the years, he has showcased his versatility as an actor through notable films such as “Luck By Chance,” “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag,” “Dil Dhadakne Do,” and “120 Bahadur.” The historical war drama “120 Bahadur,” set against the backdrop of the 1962 Sino-Indian War, featured Farhan Akhtar as Param Vir Chakra awardee Major Shaitan Singh.

--IANS

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