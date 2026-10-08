October 08, 2026 12:08 PM हिंदी

Farhan Akhtar mourns Nana Patekar: A generational talent who commanded our attention

Farhan Akhtar mourns Nana Patekar: A generational talent who commanded our attention

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar remembered veteran actor Nana Patekar as a “generational talent” who could command attention with his mere presence, saying his contributions to the arts and social causes will remain an inspiration.

Farhan, whose father, Javed Akhtar, wrote the song lyrics for Nana Patekar's 1998 romantic thriller film Wajood, took to Instagram and shared a picture of the late legendary star.

He wrote in the caption: “There are some who leave a void in their absence. Nana Patekar was one such person, whose presence could fill up a room and he was a generational talent who commanded our attention when on screen.”

“His work in the arts and his commitment to social causes remain an inspiration to us all.RIP You will be missed sir but never forgotten.”

Nana Patekar, one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated performers, has passed away at the age of 75 in Goa.

An official confirmation from the Manipal Hospital, Goa, stated that the actor was found unconscious at his Dona Paula - Goa, residence and was rushed to the hospital. Doctors declared him brought dead.

The acclaimed actor, known for his powerful performances across Hindi and Marathi cinema. He made his Hindi film debut with Gaman in 1978 and went on to become one of the most respected performers of his generation.

Nana’s breakthrough came with films such as Salaam Bombay! and Parinda. He went on to deliver powerpack performances in films including Angaar, Tirangaa, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi: The Musical, Yeshwant, Ab Tak Chhappan, Apaharan and Raajneeti.

Nana Patekar was last seen in Subedaar.

He was seen in a special role as Lance Naik Nana Waghmare. Directed by Suresh Triveni, it also stars Anil Kapoor in the titular role, alongside Radhika Madan, Khushbu Sundar, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Mona Singh, and Faisal Malik.

--IANS

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