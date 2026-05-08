Fardeen Khan says watching his kids connect with Michael Jackson was an emotional experience

Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) Actor Fardeen Khan, who took his children to watch the biopic “Michael”, said that watching his kids come home singing King Of Pop’s songs and trying his moves, moved him more than he expected.

Fardeen shared two pictures featuring his daughter Diani and son Azarius from the theatre with the ‘Michael’ poster in the backdrop.

He wrote on the photo-sharing website Instagram: “ A few days ago, I took my children to watch the film MICHAEL. I really wanted them to experience what it felt like to watch someone who, for me, was the greatest showman ever. Not just the music or the dancing, but the sheer magic he carried.”

The actor revealed what he loved the most and said it was watching his children “slowly discover the person behind the legend.”

He added: “The vulnerability, the loneliness, the pressure, the discipline, the sensitivity… all the very human things that existed alongside the genius. Somehow it made his greatness feel even bigger.”

“And it also reminded me why I still love going to the cinema. Sitting in a dark theatre with a room full of strangers, all reacting and feeling the same thing together, is still such a beautiful experience. Especially today, when so much is watched alone on phones or in pieces between distractions. The cinema still has a kind of magic to it that can’t really be replaced.”

Films like this become more than entertainment, says Fardeen.

He added: “They preserve moments, energy, emotion, music, and memory for people who were never there to experience it in real time. Watching my children come home singing his songs, trying the moves, laughing, dancing, and completely pulled into his world honestly moved me more than I expected it would.”

“Because real greatness somehow survives everything — time, trends, technology, generations.”

Fardeen shared that there are very few artists, who leave that kind of mark behind.

“Michael Jackson did. And through his music, his artistry, and his spirit, he continues to bring joy and wonder to people all over the world. In that sense, he truly left the world a little better than he found it, Thank you @michaeljackson @jaafarjackson @antoinefuqua,” concluded the actor.

Michael is directed by Antoine Fuqua. The film stars Jaafar Jackson as the King Of Pop. It also features names such as Nia Long, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Laura Harrier, Jessica Sula, Mike Myers, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo.

As per the synopsis, the film follows the early life of American singer Michael Jackson, covering the period from his involvement in the Jackson 5 in the 1960s to the Bad tour in the late 1980s.

--IANS

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